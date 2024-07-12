AI model boosts cancer gene prediction and patient prognosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Medical University of ViennaJul 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

 

The artificial intelligence (AI) model GPT-4, known from its application in ChatGPT, shows impressive capabilities in biomedical research and can be used in many ways for simulations. A simulator developed at MedUni Vienna and based on GPT-4 shows increased accuracy in classifying the importance of genes in cancer cells, as well as in the prognosis of cancer patients. The results of the study were published in the journal Computers in Biology and Medicine.

Large language models such as GPT-4 have proven to be extremely useful in various fields, including biomedicine. A research team from MedUni Vienna's Institute of Artificial Intelligence and the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine, led by Matthias Samwald and Christoph Bock, has shown that a large language model such as GPT-4 can be used effectively as a simulator for biological systems.

The study tests the hypothesis that the stepwise simulation of biological and medical processes with GPT-4 leads to better results. This is relevant for future application in biomedical research as well as for the understanding of these new models.

Computer simulations of biological processes are an important tool for biomedical research, but usually require a lot of expertise and manual adjustments. The research team has developed "SimulateGPT", a knowledge-based simulation method through structured inputs in GPT-4. This method has been tested and validated by experts in various scenarios such as mouse experiments, sepsis treatment support, prediction of essential genes in cancer cells and progression-free survival of cancer patients. The method is designed for basic research and is not intended for clinical use.

Structured inputs and targeted instructions

Language models such as GPT-4 are driven by text input, so-called "prompts", to perform specific tasks or solve problems. Modern models such as ChatGPT/GPT-4 respond directly to simple questions, but have difficulty solving more complex scenarios that are common in biomedicine. In the study, the scientists configured GPT-4 with structured inputs and targeted instructions so that it simulated given scenarios in detail with text. The study showed that this GPT-4-based simulator achieved significantly better results. The study's experiments demonstrated that biomedical experts preferred SimulateGPT's predictions over direct GPT-4 responses. In addition, SimulateGPT improved accuracy in both determining essential genes in cancer cells and predicting progression-free survival of cancer patients compared to traditional GPT-4 responses.

This study shows that large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-4 could enable a new class of biomedical simulators. Text-based simulations are particularly suitable for modeling and understanding living systems, as text and language provide the flexibility and interpretability needed to describe the complexity of biology. For the further development of LLM-based biomedical simulators, we propose several directions, including the integration of biological databases and mathematical modeling, as well as the training of new AI models with experimental data."

Matthias Samwald, Medical University of Vienna

 

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Schaefer, M., et al. (2024). GPT-4 as a biomedical simulator. Computers in Biology and Medicinedoi.org/10.1016/j.compbiomed.2024.108796.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New tool predicts nerve damage risk from breast cancer treatment
Mayo Clinic makes medical history with total larynx transplant for cancer patient
Fungal endophytes: A promising frontier for breast cancer treatment
DNA repair mutations act as a switch for bowel cancer
Recent advancements and challenges in cervical cancer prevention in China
Advancing genomics research: An inside look at Azenta Life Sciences' new Oxford Genomics Laboratory
Researchers identify two risk factors that indicate higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer
Cutting-edge tools and practices revolutionize gut microbiome research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Machine learning identifies cancer-driving mutations at CTCF binding sites