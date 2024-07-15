Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk

In a recent study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, scientists in the United States conducted a systematic review of randomized controlled trials and cohort-based studies to examine whether various measures of magnesium levels, such as biomarkers, dietary intake, or supplements, were associated with cognitive health and neurological functioning in adults.

Study: Magnesium and Cognitive Health in Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Image Credit: Rabizo Anatolii / ShutterstockStudy: Magnesium and Cognitive Health in Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Image Credit: Rabizo Anatolii / Shutterstock

Background

Dementia in older adults is responsible for a significant portion of disability-related health burden and mortality as it affects not only memory and behavior but most cognitive abilities, including the capacity to carry out daily activities such as self-care. Over 55 million people across the world have dementia, and the numbers, as well as the economic healthcare burden, are expected to rise significantly in the next decade due to the aging global population.

Modifiable risk factors for dementia, such as stress, depression, vascular health, and lifestyle factors, must be targeted to effectively lower the incidence or slow the progression of dementia and reduce the economic and social burden exerted by the disease. Electrolytes have been found to play an important role in neurological health. Magnesium plays a vital role in cellular function and neuronal health, and its deficiency has been linked to memory impairments and Alzheimer’s disease. However, the findings from longitudinal cohort studies about this association have been inconsistent.

About the study

In the present study, the researchers conducted a systematic review of cohort studies and randomized controlled trials on the role of magnesium in cognitive health. They also performed a meta-analysis to determine how various forms of magnesium, such as from dietary intake, supplements, and biomarkers, were associated with cognitive outcomes.

Although the precise mechanisms remain unclear, magnesium is known to support neuronal health by lowering inflammation and oxidative damage and preserving the integrity of the blood-brain barrier. Magnesium also inhibits the activity of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor and lowers calcium influx, reducing excitotoxic damage. It also plays a role in maintaining myelinated axons and myelin sheaths on neurons.

Studies on animal models have also shown that magnesium deficiency is linked to memory impairments associated with hippocampal activity, and oral administration of magnesium has been found to lower neuroinflammation.

The present review included cohort and randomized controlled trial studies conducted among adults above 18 years of age that examined the association between magnesium in the forms of biomarkers, dietary intake or supplements, and cognitive outcomes measured in diagnoses or tests.

Related Stories

The researchers extracted data such as magnesium exposure, participant descriptions, association measures, and cognitive outcomes. Each study obtained the form of magnesium exposure, as well as the units and assessment measures. For the outcomes, the researchers considered factors such as the type of outcomes, the tools used to assess them, baseline status, the validity of the assessment tool, and the number of follow-ups.

Dose-curve responses were created after the cohort studies were analyzed for the type of exposure. Furthermore, the researchers used three models to evaluate the association between magnesium exposures and cognitive outcomes. A linear meta-regression model and a quadratic meta-regression model were used to examine the trend shown by the association, while a meta-analysis was used to determine whether pre-existing reference intervals for magnesium exposure showed a relationship with cognitive outcomes.

Results

The study found that existing randomized control trials and cohort-based studies were only able to provide moderate evidence of a U-shaped association between serum magnesium levels and cognitive impairments and dementia. An optimal serum magnesium level of 0.085 millimoles per liter was linked to the lowest dementia risk.

Furthermore, the association between dietary magnesium intake and dementia risk remained unclear due to inconsistencies in results across various studies and the absence of a clear dose-response relationship.

The findings on associations between other forms of magnesium exposure and cognitive outcomes were also unclear. The review and meta-analysis results indicated a dearth of clear evidence on the impact of various forms of magnesium exposure on cognitive outcomes. Therefore, more randomized controlled trials and longitudinal cohort studies need to be conducted to determine the impact of various sources of magnesium on cognitive outcomes over time.

Conclusions

In summary, the study highlighted the absence of conclusive evidence on the role of various forms of magnesium exposure in improving cognitive outcomes and dementia. More detailed and long-term studies examining the impact of magnesium intake from different sources on cognitive outcomes and the role of magnesium biomarkers in neuronal health are essential.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2024, July 15). Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 16, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240715/Research-reveals-optimal-magnesium-levels-could-lower-dementia-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk". News-Medical. 16 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240715/Research-reveals-optimal-magnesium-levels-could-lower-dementia-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240715/Research-reveals-optimal-magnesium-levels-could-lower-dementia-risk.aspx. (accessed July 16, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2024. Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk. News-Medical, viewed 16 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240715/Research-reveals-optimal-magnesium-levels-could-lower-dementia-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Differences in effectiveness among antihyperglycemic drugs on dementia risk identified in recent study
Subjective cognitive decline predicts future dementia risk, study finds
Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
Cutting-edge tools and practices revolutionize gut microbiome research
Advocate Health selected for CMS GUIDE Model aimed at advancing dementia care
Revolutionary AI model improves early dementia diagnosis
Screen time significantly associated with myopia in children, research shows
Research shows gut bacteria's role in mental resilience and reduced anxiety

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals potential cognitive benefits of antidiabetic drugs