NYU Langone Health earns No. 1 spot in neurology and neurosurgery for the third straight year

NYU Langone Health has reaffirmed its position as the nation's top hospital for neurology and neurosurgery, securing the No. 1 ranking for the third straight year in U.S. News & World Report's annual assessment of leading hospitals. NYU Langone also climbed two spots to secure the No. 1 ranking in pulmonology and lung surgery.

Additionally, NYU Langone was recognized as the top hospital in New York for cardiology, heart surgery, and vascular surgery, ranking second nationally.

U.S. News & World Report no longer numerically ranks hospitals. However, it named NYU Langone to its honor roll of the top 20 hospitals in the nation. The accolades extend across NYU Langone inpatient locations, including Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, and NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan; NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island; and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

At NYU Langone Health, our culture of exceptionalism continues to deliver the best outcomes for our patients, with one consistently high standard of care across all of our locations. Not only is our overall ranking one of the highest in the United States, but nine of our specialties are among the top 5 in the nation. We are unique in that exceptional patient outcomes come from all of our hospitals, with each of these contributing to our ranking. I am so proud of each and every one of our employees for helping deliver these fantastic results."

Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine

All 13 of NYU Langone's ranked clinical specialties placed in the top 20 nationally, with 9 of those ranking in the top 5.

NYU Langone's full clinical rankings:

  • No. 1 in neurology and neurosurgery
  • No. 1 in pulmonology and lung surgery (tie)
  • No. 2 in cardiology, heart surgery, and vascular surgery
  • No. 2 in urology (tie)
  • No. 2 in geriatrics
  • No. 3 in orthopedics
  • No. 4 in rehabilitation (tie)
  • No. 5 in diabetes and endocrinology
  • No. 5 in gastroenterology and GI surgery
  • No. 9 in rheumatology
  • No. 10 in ear, nose, and throat
  • No. 17 in cancer
  • No. 19 in obstetrics and gynecology (tie)

Also of note, NYU Langone received High Performing ratings for all 20 procedures and conditions included in the Common Adult Procedure and Condition Ratings, underscoring its comprehensive capabilities across various medical specialties. Among them are kidney failure, diabetes, cardiac care, cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, orthopedic surgery, pneumonia, and stroke.

Beyond its recognition by U.S. News & World Report, NYU Langone has consistently earned top marks for quality and safety from other healthcare evaluators. Vizient Inc. named NYU Langone the top inpatient and outpatient network nationwide. The Leapfrog Group awarded an "A" safety rating to every NYU Langone inpatient facility, and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services bestowed a 5-star rating for safety, quality, and patient experience.

NYU Langone comprises 6 inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 300 outpatient sites across the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Source:

NYU Langone

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

