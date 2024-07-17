American Heart Association recognizes 3147 organizations for commitment to improving cardiovascular care

Someone in the United States dies of cardiovascular disease (CVD) every 34 seconds, on average. Reducing deaths from CVD requires a coordinated approach to care and a commitment to following science-based treatment guidelines.

The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of lifesaving service as a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, is recognizing 3,147 health care and emergency response organizations for their commitment to improving health outcomes for cardiovascular patients through evidence-based efficient and coordinated care. Nearly 500 more sites have demonstrated their earned recognition this year compared with 2023, expanding patient access to guideline-directed care.

The recognition is tied to the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® and Mission: Lifeline, quality improvement initiatives that promote the latest evidence-based scientific guidelines to ensure consistent quality care, save lives and effectively manage hospital discharge patterns. Through programs like this, the Association recognizes participating hospitals, clinics and emergency medical services systems for demonstrated dedication to improving care and reducing barriers to the delivery of consistent science-based treatment, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.

Get With The Guidelines award categories cover treatment for stroke, chest pain, cardiac arrest, heart failure, ST-elevation myocardial infarction heart attack, Type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation. Award levels range from bronze to gold plus status depending on the number of requirements met for each designation.

Patients experiencing cardiovascular events rely on efficient, coordinated care to survive. These awardees put in the work to provide equitable, science-backed care in communities across the nation, ensuring all patients have the best chance of survival and the highest quality of life possible." Donald Lloyd-Jones, M.D., ScM, past volunteer president of the American Heart Association, chair of the Association's Quality Oversight Committee and chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine

For the fifth year, award recipients include health care systems from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico. Approximately 13,000 quality improvement awards were earned this year, with many organizations earning more than one award.

"As the American Heart Association celebrates its centennial year, the successes of the Get With The Guidelines program show its continued commitment to championing quality improvement in health and health care," Lloyd-Jones said. "Thousands of health care organizations see the value of these programs and how the American Heart Association supports their commitment to quality health care."

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the American Heart Association 2024 Statistical Update. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.