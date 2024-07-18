Harnessing ctDNA measurements for response assessment in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetJul 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new editorial paper was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on July 2, 2024, entitled, "Using early on-treatment circulating tumor DNA measurements as response assessment in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer."

In this new editorial, researchers S.H. Tolmeijer, E. Boerrigter, N.P. Van Erp, and Niven Mehra from Radboud University Medical Center discuss metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). mCRPC is lethal, but the number of life-prolonging systemic treatments available for mCRPC has expanded over the years. Real world data suggest that the most common first-line therapy for mCRPC was treatment with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI), being either enzalutamide or abiraterone, although more patients will nowadays receive ARPI and/or docetaxel already for hormone sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC). 

Recent clinical trial data suggest potential benefit of adding poly-ADP ribose polymerase inhibitors (PARPi) or lutetium-117-prostate-specific membrane antigen (LuPSMA) to first-line mCRPC treatment with ARPIs in a subset of patients. As these different drug classes are associated with different toxicity profiles and significant costs, it is highly important to identify which patients experience durable benefit from monotherapy ARPI and which patients would potentially benefit from treatment intensification or therapy switch.

"Research by Tolmeijer et al. 2023, published in Clinical Cancer Research, suggests that the detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) at baseline and 4-weeks after treatment initiation can predict response durability to first-line ARPIs."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

S.H. Tolmeijer, et al. (2024). Using early on-treatment circulating tumor DNA measurements as response assessment in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28599.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

40% of US cancer cases linked to lifestyle choices
Mayo Clinic makes medical history with total larynx transplant for cancer patient
Antibody-drug conjugate shows preclinical efficacy
Blocking nidogen-2 enhances chemotherapy efficacy in pancreatic cancer
Fungal endophytes: A promising frontier for breast cancer treatment
Study: 40% of cancer cases in the U.S. attributable to modifiable risk factors
Gut bacteria-metabolized equol shows promise in cancer prevention
Researchers identify shared molecular mechanism in cancer and pregnancy that suppresses immune system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mainz Biomed seeks FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Designation for advanced colorectal cancer test