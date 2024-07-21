Could taking vinegar every day help reduce depression?

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers in the United States investigated the effects of daily vinegar ingestion on depression symptoms in overweight, healthy adults.

Their results indicate that consuming vinegar daily over four weeks significantly improved self-reported depression scores, potentially due to enhancements in niacin metabolism.

Study: Daily Vinegar Ingestion Improves Depression and Enhances Niacin Metabolism in Overweight Adults: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Image Credit: kellyreekolibry / ShutterstockStudy: Daily Vinegar Ingestion Improves Depression and Enhances Niacin Metabolism in Overweight Adults: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Image Credit: kellyreekolibry / Shutterstock

Background

Depressive disorders, among the most common mental health burdens globally, have seen significant increases in prevalence over the past decade. Standard treatments, including medications and psychotherapy, have variable efficacy and can cause severe side effects.

This inconsistency has driven the search for alternative therapies. Vinegar, a solution of fermented acetic acid, has emerged as a potential dietary supplement with benefits for managing blood, weight reduction, and the risk of heart disease.

Previous studies suggest that vinegar might also improve depression symptoms by enhancing tryptophan metabolism, which is linked to increased serotonin production in the brain. However, further studies are needed to understand its efficacy.

About the study

Researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial to investigate the effects of daily vinegar ingestion on depression symptoms in overweight, healthy adults over four weeks. They hypothesized that vinegar would improve depression scores compared to a control treatment, exploring underlying mechanisms through metabolomics analyses.

Researchers recruited healthy, non-smoking women and men aged 18–45 with a body mass index (BMI) of 25–40 from a university community. Participants were excluded if they had chronic illnesses, were pregnant, lactating, vegetarians, or had a high alcohol intake.

Related Stories

They were randomly assigned to drink diluted vinegar (two tablespoons twice daily) or take a vinegar pill (one daily) for four weeks.

Before and after the trial, participants provided fasting blood samples, completed dietary recalls, and had their waist circumference, weight, and height measured. They also completed health history questionnaires and two depression assessments. Participants recorded their vinegar intake daily to monitor compliance.

Blood samples were analyzed using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), a technique that identifies and measures the amounts of different chemicals in a sample. In GC-MS, the sample is vaporized and separated into its components by gas chromatography, and then the mass spectrometer identifies each constituent based on its mass. This method allowed researchers to detect and quantify metabolic changes in the blood.

Data analysis included statistical tests to compare changes in depression scores and metabolite levels between the groups.

Findings

The study, which took place from January to June 2023, involved 45 participants split into two groups: one took liquid vinegar (intervention), and the other took vinegar pills (control). By the end, 28 participants completed the study. Adherence to taking supplements was high for both the intervention and control groups.

Participants' baseline characteristics, including age and BMI, were similar across groups. Depression scores showed no significant differences between groups at the start. However, by week 4, the intervention group saw a 42% reduction in depression scores from one survey, the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), indicating improved mood, compared to an 18% reduction in the control group.

The metabolite analysis from the GC-MS allowed researchers to compare the intervention and control groups further. Three important chemicals—isobutyric acid, nicotinamide, and L-isoleucine—showed significant differences.

Specifically, nicotinamide (a form of vitamin B3) levels increased by 86% in the group that took liquid vinegar, while L-isoleucine levels decreased by 35% in the same group. This suggests that improvements in symptoms of depression in the group that took liquid vinegar could be linked to changes in nicotinamide levels.

Conclusions

This study examined the impact of liquid vinegar on depression and blood chemicals in adults without chronic diseases. While the intervention group experienced greater improvements in the PHQ-9 scores, this improvement became less certain when adjusted for initial scores.

The study had several strengths. It used well-validated tools for measuring depression. Additionally, the metabolite analysis using GC-MS revealed important changes in blood chemicals, particularly highlighting nicotinamide as a significant factor. The researchers also considered the potential impact of the frequency of vinegar intake on depression symptoms.

However, there were limitations. The sample size was small, with only 28 participants completing the trial, limiting the results' generalizability. The trial's short duration of four weeks may not be sufficient to observe long-term effects. Moreover, participants had relatively low baseline depression scores, which might have affected the observed impact of vinegar.

Future research should involve larger sample sizes, more extended study periods, and focus on individuals with clinical depression to better understand vinegar's long-term effects and underlying biological mechanisms on depressive symptoms.

Overall, this study suggests that daily vinegar intake might help reduce depression symptoms, but more research is needed to confirm these findings and understand how vinegar works in this context.

Journal reference:
  • Daily Vinegar Ingestion Improves Depression and Enhances Niacin Metabolism in Overweight Adults: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Barrong, H., Coven, H., Lish, A., Fessler, S.N., Jasbi, P., Johnston, C.S. Nutrients (2024). DOI: 10.3390/nu16142305, https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/14/2305

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, July 21). Could taking vinegar every day help reduce depression?. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 22, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Could-taking-vinegar-every-day-help-reduce-depression.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Could taking vinegar every day help reduce depression?". News-Medical. 22 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Could-taking-vinegar-every-day-help-reduce-depression.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Could taking vinegar every day help reduce depression?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Could-taking-vinegar-every-day-help-reduce-depression.aspx. (accessed July 22, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Could taking vinegar every day help reduce depression?. News-Medical, viewed 22 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240721/Could-taking-vinegar-every-day-help-reduce-depression.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Disturbances in sleep patterns increase the risk of depression in midlife women
Medical debt doubles risk of skipping mental health care for depression and anxiety
Greater adherence to EAT-Lancet diet linked to lower depression and anxiety risk
Discovery of TRPC5 gene's role in obesity and postnatal depression offers hope for new treatments
Exploring the link between lifestyle patterns and depression in diabetic individuals
Targeted vitamin D supplementation may lower depression risk for deficient individuals, study finds
Digital screening for depression: Does automated feedback help?
NIH funds AI chatbot project for personalized depression treatment in Black and African Americans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals altered neural signature in patients with depression