Advancing risk stratification for DSP cardiomyopathy with postmortem genetic testing

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Both DSP cardiomyopathy and plakophilin 2 are associated with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathies via a desmosomal mechanism.

However, the diagnostic and risk stratification criteria for plakophilin 2-associated cardiomyopathy are less accurate for DSP cardiomyopathy. In the era of genetic-based personalized medicine, gene-centric strategies are crucial for postmortem analysis and accurate risk assessment. Postmortem genetic testing is an efficient and rapid method to investigate potential disease-causing mechanisms.

WES, a powerful tool for post-mortem genetic testing, provides an effective and rapid strategy for studying potential pathogenic mechanisms. In this study, we examined a proband with sporadic cardiomyopathy and SCD. The proband had myocarditis. Combining WES with cardiomyopathy-related gene filtering identified a novel deletion variant (NM_004415.3: c.3930_3933del:p.K1310Nfs*38) in DSP.

Wang, C., et al. (2024). Identification of a Novel DSP Variant in a Patient with Sudden Cardiac Death through Post-Mortem Genetic Investigation. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/cvia.2024.0043.

