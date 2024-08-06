Online communities offer support but come with many risks, says new study

In a recent review article published in the journal Communications Psychology, researchers discussed the motivations behind joining digital communities and their diverse individual-level and social impacts, spanning various psychological domains.

Their conclusions indicate that while online communities present risks, they also offer significant opportunities for support and prevention, highlighting the growing importance of these communities in both personal and professional spheres.

Review: Online communities come with real-world consequences for individuals and societies. Image Credit: metamorworks / Shutterstock

The formation of online communities

Online communities, defined as internet-based social networks that use technology to facilitate interaction, have gained popularity since the 1990s. Their popularity snowballed with the rise of social media, offering fast and diverse ways for people to connect and share interests.

These communities form because humans naturally seek companionship and social engagement, and the internet provides a platform where like-minded individuals can easily find each other. Community members come from varied backgrounds but share common interests, which can range from professional collaboration to personal hobbies.

These communities provide support and a sense of belonging, but they also come with risks, such as cyberbullying, misinformation, and addiction. Understanding the dynamics and effects of online communities is crucial for leveraging their benefits while mitigating their potential harms.

Online communities at work

Online communities have significantly reshaped the workplace by leveraging digital communication technologies, with various platforms that enable real-time messaging, task organization, and team collaboration across different locations.

These tools enhance knowledge sharing, foster social connections, and support remote and hybrid work arrangements. However, they also present challenges such as work-life boundary issues, technostress, and psychological distress.

Despite these downsides, online communities, often referred to as communities of practice, can boost professional development, team performance, and employee engagement by fostering a sense of belonging and facilitating social learning.

Communities and online hate

Online hate communities spread negative and dangerous views, targeting people based on beliefs and demographics such as ideology, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or appearance. These communities use the internet and social media to recruit new members and share information.

Historically, hate groups quickly adopted new technologies, with early examples like the neo-Nazi bulletin board system in 1983 and Stormfront.org in 1995. The rise of social media has further enabled the spread of hate, as hostile messages quickly reach large audiences. During crises like the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, hate communities rapidly adapt to new issues and spread harmful narratives.

Social media algorithms and the creation of echo chambers enhance the spread of hateful content, often marginalizing opposing views. Hate groups also utilize gaming sites and less moderated online spaces to evade censorship, creating parallel ecosystems. Techniques like developing jargon, using audiovisual materials, and spreading memes and conspiracy theories strengthen these communities.

Ironic and humorous content helps spread radical ideologies under the guise of humor. As these communities grow, both positive and negative sentiments increase, leading to more hate-filled discussions. Offline hate acts and significant socio-political events can further boost online hate activity, making hate more acceptable and justified and sometimes leading to real-world violence.

Online communities and addiction

Addiction and online communities are intertwined through three main factors. First, fast networks and mobile devices allow continuous access to the internet, with heavy use showing addiction-like symptoms such as mood changes, withdrawal, conflict, and relapses. Second, social media algorithms engage users with supportive comments and likes, leading to addictive behaviors. Third, the sense of community in online groups fuels this addiction, as seen in Latin American users who found virtual communities a primary addiction driver.

Online communities provide platforms for various addictive activities, like gambling and gaming. Gambling forums allow users to share tips and experiences, often portraying gambling positively and normalizing the behavior, which can lead to problem gambling. Gaming communities, embedded in the games themselves, foster social interactions and identity construction, which can result in excessive gaming and addiction. Some in-game activities resemble gambling, adding to the addiction risk.

While these communities can encourage harmful behaviors, they also offer valuable support. Gamers and gamblers find social bonds and support within these groups, discussing experiences and sharing recovery resources. This support helps users navigate their addictions and find a sense of belonging without judgment.

Conclusions

Online communities are increasingly crucial due to technological advancements like AI and the metaverse. They fulfill human needs for social connection and are essential in shaping social interactions in both work and daily life.

While online work communities enhance collaboration and belonging, they can also lead to exclusion, cyberbullying, and technostress. Hate communities spread extremist views and misinformation, fostering distrust and offline deviance. Addiction-related communities impact users' well-being but also offer support and intervention opportunities.

The multidisciplinary study of online communities is vital for understanding their complex effects on behavior and society.

Journal reference:
  • Online communities come with real-world consequences for individuals and societies. Oksanen, A., Celuch, M., Oksa, R., Savolainen, I. Communications Psychology (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s44271-024-00112-6, https://www.nature.com/articles/s44271-024-00112-6

