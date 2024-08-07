UK dietitians exhibit significant weight stigma towards themselves and others

In a survey-based study, UK dietitians exhibited significant weight stigma, both towards themselves and towards others.

The study in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics involved an online survey completed in 2022 by 402 registered dietitians aged 20–70 years old. Most respondents reported personally experiencing weight stigma prior to (51%) and after becoming (59.7%) registered dieticians, and nearly a quarter (21.1%) felt that their weight influenced their own ability to perform as a dietitian.

Weight stigma was experienced across the weight spectrum. Participants reported explicit (or conscious) weight bias attitudes, moderate beliefs that obesity is controllable, and implicit (or unconscious) anti-fat bias.

"The study highlights the need to address weight stigma and its implications within the dietetic profession," the authors wrote.