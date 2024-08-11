Salpingectomy during sterilization can be a safe option to reduce ovarian cancer risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of GothenburgAug 11 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Women whose Fallopian tubes are removed during sterilization via laparoscopy have only marginally more surgical complications than those whose tubes are simply cut, a study shows. The removal, salpingectomy, is a safe procedure that can help protect against future ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is a relatively rare yet serious disease with an insidious progression, lacking early symptoms. Late detection means that the prognosis is often poor. According to WHO around 440,000 women in the world are diagnosed each year.

In more than half of cases, the cancer appears to start in the Fallopian tubes before spreading to the ovaries. Women who undergo sterilization can already be offered salpingectomy. The procedure is known as opportunistic salpingectomy and is established practice in gynecological surgery for pathological changes.

Until now, however, it has not been known whether the procedure entails more surgical complications, which may lead to many women opting out. The current study, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, looked specifically at surgical complications.

Little difference between the groups

Almost a thousand women who were due to be sterilized via laparoscopy took part in the study and were randomly assigned to receive either standard sterilization in which the Fallopian tubes are cut (499 women) or extended surgery with salpingectomy (473 women).

Complications of tubal surgery can include bleeding during surgery, prolonged pain, urinary tract infections, wound infections, and hernias.

Among those participants whose Fallopian tubes were removed, 8.1% experienced a complication within eight weeks of the procedure, compared to 6.2% of those participants whose tubes were cut. In this context, this is classified as an accepted difference without clinical significance.

The time taken for the procedure differed somewhat. The average time was 45 minutes when the Fallopian tubes were removed, compared to 29 minutes when they were cut.

Benefits for society and individuals

The study was carried out by researchers at the University of Gothenburg and Umeå University, in cooperation with the Swedish National Quality Register of Gynecological Surgery (GynOp). The study thereby has a broad base with participants from the majority of Sweden’s operating gynecological clinics.

The lead author is Annika Strandell, Associate Professor at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg and Consultant Gynecologist at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

Every case of ovarian cancer we can avoid is a big win for society and for those women who would otherwise have been affected. Surgery to remove Fallopian tubes during sterilization could provide an opportunity to prevent many new cases of cancer.”

Annika Strandell, Associate Professor, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg 

The researchers are also studying hormonal effects in women whose Fallopian tubes have been removed during sterilization, including whether menopause occurs earlier with a risk of undesired health effects. This aspect of their research requires a longer follow-up period, and the first results are expected within a few years.

Source:

University of Gothenburg

Journal reference:

Strandell, A., et al. (2024) Salpingectomy versus tubal occlusion in laparoscopic sterilisation (SALSTER): a national register-based randomised non-inferiority trial. The Lancet Regional Health – Europe. doi.org/10.1016/j.lanepe.2024.101026.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rising cancer rates in younger generations signal urgent need for early-life prevention strategies
Drug shows new promise in treating breast cancer with brain metastases or recurrent glioblastoma
A Discussion with Hologic’s Tim Simpson on the Future of Cervical Cancer Screening
New nanoparticle-based immunotherapy delays hormone therapy resistance in prostate cancer
UCLA launches groundbreaking clinical trial for vaccine targeting aggressive pediatric brain cancer
Review of fasting-mimicking diets in cancer treatment
Addressing the mental health crisis among prostate cancer patients
High BPA levels linked to increased prostate cancer risk in older men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cancer screening costs exceed $40 billion annually in the United States