Study uncovers rare genetic variants associated with Parkinson's disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
deCODE geneticsAug 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of AMGEN, have discovered rare sequence variants, predicted to cause a loss of function of ITSN1, that are associated with a high risk of Parkinson's Disease. The findings also support less studied pathways involved in the pathogenesis of the disease.

The study, published today in npj Parkinson's Disease, used whole-genome sequence data from Iceland (deCODE genetics), the UK (UK Biobank), and the US (Accelerating Medicines Partnership Parkinson's disease).

The role of ITSN1, Intersectin-1, is to activate CDC42, a small Rho GTPase involved in the growth and maintenance of dopaminergic neurons and the regulation of vesicle exocytosis of α-synuclein, whose accumulation is a pathological hallmark of Parkinson's Disease. The researchers propose that loss of ITSN1 function may contribute to Parkinson's Disease pathogenesis through inactive CDC42 and its downstream pathways, degeneration of dopaminergic neurons and dysregulated vesicle exocytosis of α-synuclein, and/or through disrupted synaptic vesicle transport via clathrin-mediated endo- and exocytosis. This suggests that targeting CDC42 or its upstream regulator, ITSN1, might offer a therapeutic approach for Parkinson's Disease.

Source:

deCODE genetics

Journal reference:

Skuladottir, A.T., et al. (2024). Loss-of-function variants in ITSN1 confer high risk of Parkinson’s disease. npj Parkinson's Disease. doi.org/10.1038/s41531-024-00752-9.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetics studies have a diversity problem that researchers struggle to fix
Autism and ADHD linked to neighborhood conditions
Novel molecular signaling pathway found to play a crucial role in maintaining the skin barrier
New study links obesity to bacterium Megamonas
Genetic insights into type 2 diabetes risk in childhood cancer survivors
Study reveals distinct genetic risk factors for influenza and COVID-19
Machine learning-powered robot streamlines genetic research process
Radiotherapy after surgery shown to prevent breast cancer recurrence for up to 10 years

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nutritious diet may protect against type 2 diabetes, regardless of genetics