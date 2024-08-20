How eating alone shapes meal routines in elderly Swedes

In a recent study published in BMC Public Health, researchers examine the subjective experience and eating habits of elderly Swedish individuals who primarily eat their meals alone.

Study: The impact of eating alone on food intake and everyday eating routines: A cross-sectional study of community-living 70- to 75-year-olds in Sweden. Image Credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

The health benefits of commensality

Eating is essential for survival, health, and human social organization. Previous research has identified several benefits of eating in company, which has prompted public health policymakers of many countries to advise their citizens to share meals when possible. This advice stems from studies investigating a concept called ‘commensality,’ which has been observed to improve both physiological and psychosocial outcomes, particularly in individuals 60 years or older.

Unfortunately, most of this research objectively operationalizes the abstract concept of commensality, thereby introducing many theoretical and empirical issues. A key limitation is the failure to consider individual differences in the subjective perception or feeling of eating alone. Although some individuals may feel lonely or lose interest in cooking and eating, others remain unaffected.

Most published literature fails to explore the subjective aspects of commensality and instead focuses solely on its measurable outcomes like physical and mental health. The Swedish population presents an ideal study cohort to address these knowledge gaps, as about 30% of older Swedish adults live alone. Furthermore, Swedish residents report the lowest incidence of subjective loneliness among European nations.

About the study

The researchers utilized a self-reported survey-based cross-sectional study design to investigate associations between eating alone and food-related outcomes. The study focused on community-living Swedish citizens between 70 and 75 years of age who were randomly selected from the Swedish state personal address register.

The current study was conducted between November 2021 and January 2022, during which 1,500 individuals were invited to participate. Respondents living in a long-term care facility or with clinically diagnosed dementia were excluded from study.

Data of interest included objective and subjective eating-alone measures, food-related outcomes, demographics including birth year, sex, living situation, and marital status, as well as medical histories including general health, chronic disease, height, weight, and body mass index (BMI).

Statistical analysis included linear regression models to compare participants eating alone and those who practiced commensality. Models were adjusted for demographic variables and independently for subjective responses to eating alone.

Study findings

Of the 1,500 participants invited to participate, 695 responded, met inclusion criteria, and were included in the final analysis. Evaluations of included participants revealed an almost even distribution of sex and age.

Related Stories

About 75% of the study cohort were cohabiting, whereas 25% reported living alone. This coincided with eating alone or together, as most people who were cohabiting were eating together, whereas most people who lived alone also ate alone. Individuals who reported eating alone did not report any negative subjective feelings regarding their eating habits; however, a small proportion reported feeling bothered by eating alone.

About 72% of respondents frequently participated in commensality at least once a day. Of the 28% of study participants who ate alone, most were women.

Evaluations of food index results found almost no differences between the two cohorts. The only statistically significant differences were observed among eating-alone respondents who reported lower vegetable, snacks, sweet drinks, and sugary foods than commensality cohort participants.  

In contrast, the frequency of daily food intake was strongly cohort-dependent. About 59% of the commensality cohort reported eating at least three main meals daily, whereas 56% in the eating-alone cohort reported eating two or fewer meals daily. The eating-alone cohort reported a higher proportion of ready-to-eat ‘convenience’ food than the commensality cohort.

Conclusions

The present study contrasts previous research in failing to identify health or subjective benefits to commensality as compared to eating alone. The lack of an association observed in this study may be due to the high fitness, independence, and low loneliness potential of elderly Swedish citizens as compared to those reisidng in other European nations.

The study highlights the association between eating alone and both lower daily main meals and higher convenience food consumption. These findings indicate that eating alone had a more significant impact on the organization of daily meal routines, rather than the quality or dietary healthiness of the food consumed.

Journal reference:
  • Björnwall, A., Colombo, P. E., Sydner, Y. M. et al. (2024). The impact of eating alone on food intake and everyday eating routines: A cross-sectional study of community-living 70- to 75-year-olds in Sweden. BMC Public Health 24; 2214. doi:10.1186/s12889-024-19560-0

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2024, August 20). How eating alone shapes meal routines in elderly Swedes. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 20, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240820/How-eating-alone-shapes-meal-routines-in-elderly-Swedes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "How eating alone shapes meal routines in elderly Swedes". News-Medical. 20 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240820/How-eating-alone-shapes-meal-routines-in-elderly-Swedes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "How eating alone shapes meal routines in elderly Swedes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240820/How-eating-alone-shapes-meal-routines-in-elderly-Swedes.aspx. (accessed August 20, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2024. How eating alone shapes meal routines in elderly Swedes. News-Medical, viewed 20 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240820/How-eating-alone-shapes-meal-routines-in-elderly-Swedes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Untreated hypertension increases Alzheimer’s risk, research shows
First international consensus unifies fasting terminology to boost global research
Study suggests lifetime selection biases skew positive health claims in alcohol research
Breakthrough in aging research: Blocking IL-11 extends lifespan and improves health in mice
Study reveals key brain cells help resist food temptations in favor of exercise
Exercise boosts hormone levels: New research shows increased oxytocin and cortisol in urine and saliva
New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup
Ultra-processed food consumption trends among UK adolescents show regional and socioeconomic disparities

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can odors help fight infection? Nematode research suggests so