Maternal gut bacteria linked to changes in fetal brain metabolism

In a recent study published in Molecular Metabolism, researchers evaluated the impact of Bifidobacterium breve's presence in the maternal gut during pregnancy on fetal brain metabolism.

Study: Maternal gut Bifidobacterium breve modifies fetal brain metabolism in germ-free mice. Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.comStudy: Maternal gut Bifidobacterium breve modifies fetal brain metabolism in germ-free mice. Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

Background

Fetal growth restriction (FGR) is a severe disorder in which a fetus fails to attain full development due to placental insufficiency during pregnancy. FGR could result in postnatal neurodevelopmental abnormalities, including motor and cognitive dysfunction, learning disabilities, and cerebral palsy.

Pharmacological therapies like aspirin, heparin, and sildenafil citrate have inconsistent impacts on pregnancy outcomes. Thus, effective treatments are required to avoid or lessen the adverse effects of FGR.

The gut microbiome can impact brain function and behavior, and targeting the maternal gut microbiota with probiotics may result in particular alterations in brain development throughout the perinatal period.

Researchers previously demonstrated that giving three doses of Bifidobacterium breve to pregnant and non-pregnant germ-free mice leads to sustained gut colonization, enhanced fetal development, and structural alterations in the placenta.

About the study

In the present study, researchers investigated whether the quantity of Bifidobacterium breve UCC2003 in the maternal gut corresponded to alterations in fetal brain growth and metabolism.

Researchers colonized germ-free pregnant mice with and without Bifidobacterium breve UCC2003. On gestational days 10, 12, and 14, C57BL/6J mice were given 100 mL of reconstituted lyophilized B. breve (BIF group) or a control (PBS, GF group) by oral gavage.

The team isolated fetal brain ribonucleic acid (RNA) for reverse transcription, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and measuring the expression of cellular, metabolic, and axonogenesis genes.

Related Stories

To analyze the molecular processes of B. breve, researchers used their previous biobank samples to quantify messenger RNA (mRNA) expressions of critical genes involved in the cell cycle, growth, microglial activity, and neurogenesis.

They measured the mRNA levels of transporters involved in branched-chain amino acid absorption and metabolism in the embryonic brain and solute carrier family-2 member 1 (Slc2a1) and Slc2a3 genes that encode glucose transporter protein type 1 (GLUT1) and GLUT3, respectively, in embryonic brain tissue.

Brain proteins were isolated, followed by Western blotting, and fetal brain metabolites were analyzed using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Sex-determining region Y gene (SRY) detection provided the fetal sex.

Researchers investigated signaling pathways involved in brain activities such as cellular growth, proliferation, survival, nutrient absorption, dendritic structure, neuronal development and differentiation, astrogliogenesis, and cell fate transition.

They examined the levels of hypoxia-inducible factor-1alpha (HIF-1α) and HIF-2α and the abundance of pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 1 (PDHK1) in lysates obtained from the fetal brain.

They assessed mitochondrial adenosine triphosphate (ATP) generation capability by analyzing oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) complexes. They used general linear and linear mixed models for analyses.

Results

Maternal colonization with Bifidobacterium breve caused profound metabolic alterations in the embryonic brain. In particular, seven metabolites, including carnitine, citrate, and 3-hydroxyisobutyrate, were decreased in the embryonic brain. Enhanced glucose transporter levels and improved branch-chain amino acid absorption accompanied these changes.

Furthermore, Bifidobacterium breve supplementation stabilized HIF-2α and accelerated the activity of metabolic pathways such as phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase-protein kinase B (PI3K-AKT), AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), signal transducer and activator of transcription 5 (STAT5), and Wingless-related integration site (Wnt)-β-catenin signaling, including its receptor Frizzled-7.

The findings indicate increased dendritic branching, cellular proliferation, and neuronal hypertrophy with alterations in protein stability, translational efficiency, and degradation rates in treated mouse fetuses.

The fetal brains of treated mice revealed decreased levels of forkhead box protein M1 (Foxm1) and cyclin-dependent kinase 1 (Cdk1) genes, downregulation of plexin A3 (Plxna3) and slit guidance ligand 1 (Slit1), and increased expression of glucose transporters and L-type amino acid transporter 1 (LAT1).

The mRNA level of Slc37a4 and solute carrier family 16 members 1, 2, 4, and 8 were likewise higher in the embryonic brain of the BIF group.

The treated group's fetuses had higher levels of total protein content and respiratory chain complex II. Achaete-scute homolog 1 (Ascl1) levels also increased in the brains of fetuses from BIF-treated mice. Bifidobacterium breve in maternal intestines increased oxidative phosphorylation in fetal brain mitochondria.

B. breve produces short-chain fatty acids that can impact the vagus nerve and blood-brain barrier permeability in the mother and fetus. Additionally, bacterial extracellular vesicle (BEV) release influences host immunity. Fetal developmental changes could be associated with structural and functional alterations in the placental transport labyrinth region in BIF mice.

Conclusion

The study showed that maternal oral consumption of probiotics, especially Bifidobacterium breve, during pregnancy significantly impacted fetal organogenesis, affecting brain metabolism, cell development, and axonogenesis pathways.

The bifidobacterium can improve gestational health and fetal development through microbiota-focused therapies.

In vitro and animal studies could elucidate mechanisms, while structural and histological analysis could determine changes in cell division, cell death, and axon development. Postnatal investigations, including behavioral studies, could assess the implications of B. breve on neurocognition.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, August 23). Maternal gut bacteria linked to changes in fetal brain metabolism. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 23, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Maternal-gut-bacteria-linked-to-changes-in-fetal-brain-metabolism.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Maternal gut bacteria linked to changes in fetal brain metabolism". News-Medical. 23 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Maternal-gut-bacteria-linked-to-changes-in-fetal-brain-metabolism.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Maternal gut bacteria linked to changes in fetal brain metabolism". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Maternal-gut-bacteria-linked-to-changes-in-fetal-brain-metabolism.aspx. (accessed August 23, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. Maternal gut bacteria linked to changes in fetal brain metabolism. News-Medical, viewed 23 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Maternal-gut-bacteria-linked-to-changes-in-fetal-brain-metabolism.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover brain's 'future map'
Study reveals genetic link between Alzheimer's disease, lipid metabolism, and coronary artery disease
Breakthrough in tissue engineering using bacteria
Long COVID symptoms may stem from low cortisol and altered brain immune response
Maternal heart rate variability tied to postpartum mental health and infant brain development, study reveals
New project aims to study the combination of two therapies for pediatric brain cancer
UCSF studies point the way toward continuous care for people with Parkinson's disease
AI-powered Surreal-GAN identifies diverse brain aging patterns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists find way to restore brain's self-cleaning function