Exploring AI’s impact on precision oncology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetAug 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new editorial was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on August 26, 2024, entitled, "Artificial intelligence: A transformative tool in precision oncology."

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing society and healthcare, opening new possibilities for precision medicine. In oncology, immunotherapy (IO) has similarly transformed cancer treatment with novel therapeutic mechanisms, but it has also introduced atypical response patterns that challenge traditional evaluation methods.

In this editorial, researchers Jeremy McGale, Matthew J. Liao, Egesta Lopci, Aurélien Marabelle, and Laurent Dercle from the Department of Radiology at Columbia University in New York, explore AI's role in addressing these challenges. They focus on the development of new biomarkers for precise disease characterization, particularly those using imaging for the early response assessment of cancer patients treated with IO.

Additionally, the researchers highlight a comprehensive review that applied AI/radiomics to cross-sectional imaging (PET, CT, MRI) showcasing the current landscape in IO treatment. They also determined that of 87 relevant studies, most utilized algorithms to predict treatment response or prognosticate survival at predetermined time points.

"In conclusion, although AI/Radiomics in IO is a rapidly advancing field, there remains significant room for improvement."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

McGale, J., et al. (2024) Artificial intelligence: A transformative tool in precision oncology. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28639.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Groundbreaking method developed for analyzing heart MRI scans with AI
UC San Diego develops AI tool for rapid, low-cost detection of genomic alterations in cancer
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application
AI model Virchow outperforms clinical methods in cancer detection
A reliable artificial intelligence-guided marker for early dementia prediction
Using AI to improve gastroscopy diagnostics
Researchers use XAI to unlock secrets of drug discovery
USC Norris to open state-of-the-art cancer center in Newport Beach with advanced radiation therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Artificial intelligence predicts tongue disease with 96 percent accuracy