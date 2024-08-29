CBL identified as the most promising potential biomarker for aortic dissection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdAug 29 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Aortic dissection (AD) is a fatal cardiovascular disease for which the key involved genes are largely unknown. The authors of this article aimed to identify promising AD biomarkers from high-throughput RNA expressing data.

In the GSE98770 dataset, differentially expressed mRNAs (DE-mRNAs) and microRNAs (DE-microRNAs) were identified through differentially expressed gene analysis and gene set enrichment analysis. The regulatory network between DE-mRNAs and DE-microRNAs was established, and hub genes were identified with Cytoscape. Relationships between hub genes and AD were confirmed in the Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD). Potential key transcription factors were discovered with Cytoscape. Hub gene verification was performed by qPCR and immunofluorescence analyses of human specimens.

DE-mRNAs and DE-microRNAs were identified. Four mRNAs and microRNA-1321 (miR-1321) were found to have the most connections with other genes. CBL was connected to the most genes and interacted with miR-1321, which was also connected to the most genes among the DE-microRNAs. In addition, CBL was associated with AD in the CTD. Among the top five transcription factors potentially regulating CBL transcription, only HOXB13 was a DE-mRNA. The findings were further successfully verified in human specimens.

CBL, which may be transcriptionally regulated by HOXB13 and post-transcriptionally regulated by miR-1321, was identified as the most promising potential biomarker for AD.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Chen, Z., et al. (2024) Genetic Analysis Reveals Key Regulatory Axis in Aortic Dissection: CBL Regulated by HOXB13 and microRNA-1321. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2024.0034.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study advances understanding of complex neurological disorder
Healthy diet and exercise can mitigate genetic risk for type 2 diabetes, study finds
Groundbreaking study uncovers new genetic variants linked to normal pressure hydrocephalus
Advances in sequencing uncover rare genetic variants in colorectal cancer
Study uncovers how TREM2 R47H mutation affects Alzheimer's plaques
CDCA7 identified as key player in hemimethylation sensing
Study reveals genetic link between Alzheimer's disease, lipid metabolism, and coronary artery disease
Study reveals distinct genetic risk factors for influenza and COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers reveal impact of genetic ancestry on breast cancer risk and cell diversity