Breakthrough in stress detection with advanced cortisol measuring device

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU)Aug 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Stress takes various shapes in our daily lives, from relentless work demands to the constant rush of the school run. But ignoring high stress levels can lead to serious health issues like depression and Alzheimer's disease.

So what if checking your stress levels at home became the norm? Thanks to nanoparticles, this possibility is drawing closer.

In a new study published in the journal Talanta, a team from China and the UK have produced a new and improved detector that can accurately measure levels of cortisol - a stress biomarker in the blood.

Tong Ji, a current part-time PhD student and a senior technician at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), China, is the first author of the study. She says, "A cost-effective, easily reproducible, and easy-to-use point-of-care testing device that accurately measures cortisol levels has long been sought. It could make a huge difference to an appropriate and speedy diagnosis of high cortisol levels, drastically improving people's lives."

The devices currently available generally contain electrodes that have poor stability in different and fluctuating conditions, such as changing pH and temperature. This gives the devices a short shelf life and makes them difficult to produce commercially.

"Current cortisol detectors have reference electrodes with a silver layer that is easily oxidized and unstable in electrochemical measurements," says Ji. "In this study, we used iridium oxide nanoparticles to cover the silver layer. This modification improves the stability, sensitivity and reproducibility of cortisol detection in point-of-care devices."

This is the first time iridium oxide has been used in this way. Our team have produced a simple, low-cost cortisol measuring device that detects cortisol molecules at a concentration 3,000 times lower than the normal range of cortisol in our blood. This makes our device sensitive enough for commercial use."

Dr. Qiuchen Dong, assistant professor at XJTLU and corresponding author

Related Stories

The iridium oxide-modified electrodes have also improved the selectivity of testing. Dr. Graham Dawson, XJTLU Associate Professor and co-author, says, "One problem with the current solutions is that there is much similarity between cortisol and other hormones such as progesterone, testosterone, and corticosterone. This means it is difficult for the detectors to tell them apart. Our iridium oxide-modified electrode is selective enough to distinguish the different hormones and helps to solve this issue."

Source:

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU)

Journal reference:

Ji, T., et al. (2024). Iridium Oxide-modified Reference Screen-printed Electrodes for Point-of-Care Portable Electrochemical Cortisol Detection. Talanta. doi.org/10.1016/j.talanta.2024.126776.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research unveils how HMGA2 regulates stress responses in stem cells
Cannabigerol shows promise in reducing anxiety and stress, study finds
New RNA molecules in extracellular vesicles could transform cancer diagnosis
Very-low-calorie keto diet slashes fat and oxidative stress, boosting metabolic health in obesity
Work-related stress linked to increased risk of future sick leave in middle-aged women
Job strain and effort-reward imbalance linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
Study finds cannabigerol effectively reduces anxiety, boosts memory recall
LGBTIQ+ and cisgender heterosexual individuals exhibit more stress hormones during controversial campaign

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Calorie restriction and therapy combo reshapes gut microbiome, boosts mental health in women