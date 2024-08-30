Finnish study shows 50% reduction in child deaths over 15 years

According to a study by researchers at the University of Oulu, the mortality rate among children and adolescents under the age of 16 dropped by 50 percent between 2005 and 2020.

A total of 3,685 children under 16 years of age died in Finland between 2005 and 2020. Slightly more boys than girls were among the deceased. The majority of those who died were under the age of 1 year.

The most common causes of death differed between those under and over the age of 1 year. Among infants, the leading causes of death were prematurity, congenital malformations, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). For those over the age of 1 year, the most common causes of death were related to external factors such as traffic accidents and other injuries, as well as cancers.

The study utilised data from the Population Information System of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency and mortality statistics from Statistics Finland.

Child mortality has decreased significantly in Finland since the 20th century. Although Finland already ranks among the countries with very low child mortality rates, improvements are still being made, according to the study.

Child and adolescent mortality can be considered an important indicator of the quality and effectiveness of healthcare, and it is encouraging to see that positive developments are still occurring." Riikka Sallinen from the University of Oulu, lead author of the study

According to the researchers, the results suggest that advancements in clinical care, research, and health policy decisions can continue to reduce child mortality. However, more information is still needed, for example, about the risk factors associated with mortality.

Globally, child mortality remains a significant issue, although there has been a notable decline in child deaths in recent decades. A large proportion of child and adolescent deaths could still be prevented, the researchers remind.