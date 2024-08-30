Finnish study shows 50% reduction in child deaths over 15 years

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of OuluAug 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

According to a study by researchers at the University of Oulu, the mortality rate among children and adolescents under the age of 16 dropped by 50 percent between 2005 and 2020.

A total of 3,685 children under 16 years of age died in Finland between 2005 and 2020. Slightly more boys than girls were among the deceased. The majority of those who died were under the age of 1 year.

The most common causes of death differed between those under and over the age of 1 year. Among infants, the leading causes of death were prematurity, congenital malformations, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). For those over the age of 1 year, the most common causes of death were related to external factors such as traffic accidents and other injuries, as well as cancers.

The study utilised data from the Population Information System of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency and mortality statistics from Statistics Finland.

Child mortality has decreased significantly in Finland since the 20th century. Although Finland already ranks among the countries with very low child mortality rates, improvements are still being made, according to the study.

Child and adolescent mortality can be considered an important indicator of the quality and effectiveness of healthcare, and it is encouraging to see that positive developments are still occurring."

Riikka Sallinen from the University of Oulu, lead author of the study

Related Stories

According to the researchers, the results suggest that advancements in clinical care, research, and health policy decisions can continue to reduce child mortality. However, more information is still needed, for example, about the risk factors associated with mortality.

Globally, child mortality remains a significant issue, although there has been a notable decline in child deaths in recent decades. A large proportion of child and adolescent deaths could still be prevented, the researchers remind.

Source:

The University of Oulu

Journal reference:

Sallinen, R. H., et al. (2024). A Finnish nationwide register‐based study shows a further 50% decline in already low child mortality. Acta Paediatrica. doi.org/10.1111/apa.17390.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Social isolation change associated with increased risk of mortality, disability, and dementia
How lifestyle and air pollution patterns affect mortality
England sees shifting mortality trends with obesity: Cardiovascular deaths decline, neurological and respiratory deaths rise
Urinary metals linked to higher cardiovascular disease risk and mortality
Vitamin D deficiency linked to higher cancer mortality
COVID-19 drops to 10th leading cause of death as U.S. mortality rates fall in 2023
Greater plant fat intake associated with lower overall and cardiovascular disease mortality
Living well is the best medicine: Study links healthy habits to lower mortality in hypertensive individuals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New study develops enhanced mortality prediction model for COPD patients