Finerenone shows promise for heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Brigham and Women's HospitalSep 2 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Finerenone reduced the composite of total first and recurrent heart failure (HF) events (hospitalizations for HF or urgent HF visits) and cardiovascular death in patients with HF and mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, according to an international clinical trial led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. Heart failure events and cardiovascular death were less common in the finerenone group than in the placebo group. Overall, the rate of serious adverse events was similar across the groups, but rates of hyperkalemia-;elevated levels of potassium in the blood-;were higher for the group taking finerenone. Results were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2024 and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

We saw benefit regardless of the ejection fraction and even in patients who were on other approved therapies. This drug represents a new drug class that may become a pillar of therapy for this disease."

Scott Solomon, MD, trial principal investigator and corresponding author, director of the Clinical Trials Outcomes Center at Mass General Brigham and the Edward D. Frohlich Distinguished Chair at Brigham and Women's Hospital

HF is the progressive decline in the heart's ability to fill with and pump blood. It affects over 60 million people worldwide. Approximately half of all people living with HF have mildly reduced or preserved left ventricular ejection fraction, a condition with limited treatment options. These findings suggest that the non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist finerenone could represent a new therapeutic option for patients.

The FINEARTS-HF trial, funded by Bayer, assigned 6,000 patients to receive either finerenone or placebo in addition to their existing therapies. The trial's limitations include few Black patients, although the percentage of Black patients was proportional to their regional population. "Our group continues to study novel therapies for heart failure," Solomon said. "There's huge residual risk in these patients and so more room for new therapies."

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Solomon, S. D., et al. (2024) Finerenone in Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced or Preserved Ejection Fraction. New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2407107.

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vutrisiran shows potential to become the new standard of care for rare heart disease
Interrupting beta-blockers after myocardial infarction shows no advantage
Hereditary cardiac amyloidosis more common in the UK than previously thought
New ESC guidelines introduce intensive blood pressure targets and renal denervation recommendations
Rising resting heart rate over the years linked to shorter lifespan, study show
Urban noise pollution found to have significant negative impact on heart health
Self-assembling heart stimulator can correct heart arrhythmia in emergency situations
Smoking cessation reduces major cardiovascular events by almost half, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Weekend sleep could lower heart disease risk by 20%