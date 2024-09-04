A novel therapeutic option for HER2-positive extramammary Paget disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers of MedicineSep 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The research article presents a comprehensive evaluation of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) status in extramammary Paget disease (EMPD) and explores the therapeutic potential of disitamab vedotin (DV), a novel humanized anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for this rare adenocarcinoma.

EMPD typically arises in the apocrine gland-rich skin and can be categorized as primary or secondary, with the latter indicating the intraepithelial spread of an underlying visceral carcinoma. Surgery is a common treatment for intraepithelial EMPD, while chemotherapy and targeted therapy are considered for advanced cases.

HER2 overexpression or amplification is a known poor prognostic indicator in various malignancies and has been previously studied in EMPD, albeit with limited sample sizes. The rates of HER2 overexpression in EMPD have varied significantly across studies. The current research addresses this gap by conducting a retrospective study involving 129 EMPD cases from three medical centers, aiming to assess HER2 status through immunohistochemical (IHC) staining and fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) analysis.

The study found that HER2 protein expression was detected in a significant proportion of cases, with varying scores indicating different levels of expression. Notably, the presence of HER2 2+ and 3+ scores was slightly more frequent in invasive EMPD compared to intraepithelial EMPD. Additionally, a higher frequency of lymph node metastasis was associated with HER2 2+/3+ scores, suggesting a correlation between HER2 expression levels and the aggressiveness of the disease.

The study also reports on the use of DV in two patients with advanced EMPD who had previously failed to respond to chemotherapy. Both patients exhibited partial responses to DV treatment, as assessed using the modified RECIST 1.1 criteria. This finding suggests that even patients with low HER2 expression levels may benefit from HER2-targeted therapy, expanding the potential patient population for such treatments.

The research underscores the importance of HER2 as a potential therapeutic target in EMPD and highlights the need for further investigation into HER2-targeted ADC therapies like DV. The study's findings indicate that a significant proportion of EMPD cases exhibit HER2 expression, supporting the potential use of HER2-targeted therapies in these patients. The study's strengths include its multicenter design and focus on low HER2 expression levels in EMPD, which has not been extensively explored in previous research.

In conclusion, the study presents valuable insights into the role of HER2 in EMPD and the potential application of HER2-targeted ADC therapy, particularly DV, in the treatment of this rare malignancy. The findings suggest that HER2 expression, even at low levels, may be targetable by DV, offering a new perspective on the treatment of EMPD. Further research and clinical trials are warranted to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ADC therapy in a larger cohort of EMPD patients.

Source:

Frontiers of Medicine

Journal reference:

Jia, J., et al. (2024). Assessment of HER2 status in extramammary Paget disease and its implication for disitamab vedotin, a novel humanized anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate therapy. Frontiers of Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11684-023-1046-2

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds short-term side effects of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines boost long-term antibody response
Bio-Rad launches three StarBright Red Dyes and expands range of antibody markers conjugated to StarBright Violet Dyes to enhance immunology research
Waters new Rapid Screening-DSC enables up to 24x faster thermal stability testing at ultra-low sample volumes for antibody drugs
Newly discovered antibody can neutralize all known variants of SARS-CoV-2
Phase 1 trial for EBC-129 progresses into dose expansion
Wistar scientists develop Persistent Multivalent T Cell Engager for advanced kidney cancer
At-home antibody tests could drive higher COVID-19 booster rates, new research finds
Antibody-drug conjugate effective, less toxic for stage 1 HER2+ breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Designing hybrid antibodies with enhanced mobility and signaling capacity