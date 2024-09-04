Akebia Therapeutics to present at upcoming investor conferences

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that its executives will participate in two investor conferences in September: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 4-6, 2024 in Boston and H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9-11, 2024 in New York.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Friday, September 6 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Mr. Butler will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

