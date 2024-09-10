Cognitive behavioral therapy boosts quality of life for young cancer patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of MichiganSep 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

However, when they identify and “talk back” to these unhelpful thoughts through cognitive behavioral therapy, their mental health and quality of life significantly improve, according to a new study.

This therapy—which redirects the patients to think differently about their cancer and the meaning of cancer—is particularly beneficial among young cancer patients. Patients typically deal with depression, anxiety and decreased general wellness due to these psychosocial burdens associated with cancer treatment and its side-late-effects.

Prior research has been done on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy related to specific cancer populations, but a more inclusive investigation is lacking, said Anao Zhang, associate professor of social work at the University of Michigan and the study’s corresponding author.

Zhang and colleagues reviewed 132 clinical trials that involved Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. More than 13,000 people, mostly female (79%) and ranging from ages 4 to 76, participated.

The study showed that age and how the therapy was delivered—in-person vs. virtual—influenced how effective the treatment was for cancer patients.

The therapy was significant for cancer patients and survivors younger than age 40, but researchers failed to find CBT being overall effective for 65 and older when pooling all available research evidence together. This meant there was not enough evidence to claim the effectiveness for this group, Zhang said.

In addition, the older clients’ priorities may also differ from their younger peers, which may contribute to a lower/smaller treatment effect, he said. When it comes to delivery, the findings suggest a therapist or clinician who provides care in person ensures treatment effectiveness compared to a telehealth consultation.

For patients who choose to receive interpersonal therapy, they expect some level of human-to-human in-person connection, which can be difficult to be replaced by any technological format, for example, having a live human therapist on the other end of Zoom.”

Anao Zhang, associate professor of social work, University of Michigan

Zhang co-authored the study, which appears in Cancer Medicine, with Alexander Dils, Kathryn O’Keefe, Nada Dakka and Michelle Azar of Central Michigan University College of Medicine, and Meiyan Chen from the University of Texas.

Source:

University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Dils, A. T., et al. (2024). The efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy for mental health and quality of life among individuals diagnosed with cancer: A systematic review and meta‐analysis. Cancer Medicine. doi.org/10.1002/cam4.70063.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough technology detects cancer mutant genes with unprecedented sensitivity
Researchers make breakthrough in predicting the prognosis of triple-negative breast cancer
Understanding the hormonal paradox in prostate cancer progression
Lifestyle interventions in patients after colorectal cancer treatment
The impact of microgravity on cancer development and treatment
UK’s first robotic genomic testing facility for cancer patients launches
Study finds early pancreatic cancer staging often inaccurate
Discovery of cellular process could impact the understanding of cancer and aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research finds tumor-promoting potential in common skin fungus