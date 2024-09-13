New initiative aims to support menopausal workers and reduce employer costs

Menopause is a natural life transition occurring when many women are at the "top of their game." Unsupported menopause symptoms drive up employer healthcare costs and cause roughly $1.8 billion in missed workdays. To help employers retain these valued workers and build cultures of well-being, The Menopause Society launched Making Menopause Work™ based on new science-based Consensus Recommendations. The Recommendations are published online in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society.

"More employers-;from large corporations to small organizations-;are supporting workers during menopause," Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of The Menopause Society and director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Women's Health, said today at The Menopause Society's Annual Meeting in Chicago.

"But more menopause-supportive workplaces are urgently needed," Faubion continued. "Women ages 50 and older are the fastest-growing demographic group, making essential contributions to society, families, communities, and the paid and unpaid workforces. This is a moment of tremendous opportunity."

The Menopause Society builds on its 35-year, science-based track record with the creation of Making Menopause Work. The program-;which includes a free Employer Guide, an assessment, planning tools, and other resources, with an employer designation program to come-;incorporates recommendations based on new scientific consensus recommendations from a multidisciplinary panel of leading medical, legal, and human resource experts.

Employers need to take menopause symptoms seriously and also know that they're manageable and temporary. Making Menopause Work is a smart, strategic move for employers. It safeguards workers' opportunities for leadership and financial security. It retains workers and productivity. And it builds a multigenerational workplace where midlife employees hold institutional knowledge, bring calm under stress, and make wise decisions." Jill K. Bigler, labor attorney at Epstein Becker Green and member of the advisory panel for the Consensus Recommendations

Understanding menopause and creating menopause-responsive workplaces

Menopause, the end of menstrual periods, usually occurs between ages 45 and 55; although perimenopause can start as early as age 35. Symptoms are different for each person. For some, periods become irregular and then stop. Others may experience hot flashes, difficulty sleeping, memory problems, mood disturbances, vaginal dryness, or weight gain.

The Society's Consensus Recommendations cite a survey by the Society for Women's Health Research showing that two out of five people had considered looking for or had found a new job because of menopause symptoms. Not only do employers risk losing talent and revenues when they ignore menopause, they also face greater costs for healthcare as well as the cost of replacing and training workers.

Creating a supportive workplace culture is the first step in turning these numbers around. The Employer Guide supports employers, managers, and supervisors to do this, including opening conversations for those who want it, understanding how to hear and support people's needs, and recognizing menopause as a normal part of life for half the population.

From there, the Employer Guide helps employers update policies, benefits, and environments, including offering the following:

Health insurance plans that include adequate and affordable coverage for menopause-related care

Access to adequate bathrooms and flexible breaks to use them-;vital for people with heavy or unpredictable bleeding

Improved ventilation and updated uniforms with breathable, flexible fabrics-;a game changer for people experiencing hot flashes

Quiet work environments and flexible deadlines, which improve focus for people experiencing insomnia, anxiety, or brain fog

Peer support networks, employee resource groups and employee assistance programs, which can help people know they're not going through menopause alone

Employers or employees interested in learning more about this important initiative should visit menopause.org/workplace.