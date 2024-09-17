Semaglutide vs. liraglutide: One-year weight loss efficacy in obesity and type 2 diabetes

New study reveals semaglutide outperforms liraglutide in weight loss for obesity, highlighting key factors that contribute to significant weight reduction in patients.

Study: One-Year Weight Reduction With Semaglutide or Liraglutide in Clinical Practice. Image Credit: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

A recent JAMA Network Open study compares the weight loss efficacy of injectable liraglutide and semaglutide, in addition to identifying the factors associated with a weight reduction of 10% or more after one year of treatment.

Treating obesity

Obesity leads to or worsens the risk of various health disorders, some of which include cardiovascular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes (T2D), osteoarthritis, and obstructive sleep apnea. Over the past two decades, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) for treating obesity, of which include liraglutide and semaglutide.

In randomized clinical trials, liraglutide and semaglutide have led to significant weight reductions. However, outside of clinical trials, weight loss data with liraglutide or semaglutide has been limited to a short follow-up period of six months.

About the study

In the present study, weight outcomes among obese patients who received injectable forms of semaglutide or liraglutide at one year were assessed between January 1, 2015, and July 28, 2023. Outcomes were compared by GLP-1 RA agent, dosage, indication, and persistent coverage with the medication.

The main exposure variable was injectable forms of liraglutide or semaglutide approved for T2D or obesity. Comparatively, main outcome measures were categorical weight reduction of 10% or greater and percentage weight change at one year.

Adult patients with a body mass index (BMI) of at least 30 kg/m2 who completed a follow-up weight measurement at least 12 months after treatment initiation were included in the study. Patients prescribed these medications between January 1 and June 30, 2015, were excluded. Furthermore, patients with cancer diagnoses, were pregnant, and those who recently underwent bariatric surgery were excluded.

Study findings

A total of 1,718 and 1,671 patients filled an initial prescription for injectable semaglutide and liraglutide, respectively. The median BMI was 38.5 kg/m2 and the average age of the study participants was 50 years.

Approximately 55% of patients were female and about 82% reported T2D as a treatment indication. Moreover, 20.3% of the study participants were Black, 7% were Hispanic, 68.5% were White, and 3.4% belonged to other races or ethnicities. Most patients were privately insured and about 28% lived in the most disadvantaged area by quartile of the area deprivation index (ADI).

Related Stories

At one-year, the average weight change was -3.7% in the study cohort. The average changes with semaglutide and liraglutide were -5.1% and -2.2%, respectively.

In patients receiving T2D medication, the mean change was -3.2% as compared to -5.9% of those who were being treated for obesity. Among patients with fewer than 90 medication coverage days, between 90 to 275 medication coverage days, and coverage at one year, weight changes were -1.8%, -2.8%, and -5.5%, respectively. Patients prescribed high doses exhibited an average weight change of -6.6% as compared to -3.5% for those on a low-maintenance dose.

The reduction in body weight was -12.9% for semaglutide for obesity patients with persistent coverage with their medication at one year. For the same coverage, the reduction in body weight was -5.9% with semaglutide for T2D, -3.1% with liraglutide for T2D, and -5.6% with liraglutide for obesity.

About 37% of individuals prescribed semaglutide for obesity achieved 10% or more body weight reduction as compared to 16.6% of those prescribed semaglutide for T2D, 14.5% of those prescribed liraglutide for obesity, and 9.3% of those receiving liraglutide for T2D.

Among patients receiving persistent medication at one year, 61% of patients prescribed semaglutide for obesity achieved at least 10% weight reduction as compared to 23.1% among those prescribed semaglutide for T2D, 28.6% liraglutide for obesity, and 12.3% liraglutide for T2D groups.

Achieving 10% or greater weight reduction at one year was associated with several factors such as semaglutide or liraglutide, obesity as a treatment indication as compared to T2D, female sex, persistent coverage for one year, and high or low dosage of medication.

The likelihood of achieving 10% or more weight loss at one year was 2% higher for every unit increase in baseline BMI. When medication switchers were excluded, the multivariable model results remained robust.

Conclusions

Weight reduction one year after treatment initiation was associated with the medication’s active agent, patient sex, dosage, medication coverage, and treatment indication. Importantly, additional research is needed to better understand the reasons for discontinuing treatment and interventions to enhance long-term persistent coverage.

Journal reference:
  • Gasoyan, H., Pfoh, E. R., Schulte, R., et al. (2024) One-Year Weight Reduction With Semaglutide or Liraglutide in Clinical Practice. JAMA Network Open 7(9):e2433326. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.33326

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, September 17). Semaglutide vs. liraglutide: One-year weight loss efficacy in obesity and type 2 diabetes. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 17, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Semaglutide-vs-liraglutide-One-year-weight-loss-efficacy-in-obesity-and-type-2-diabetes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Semaglutide vs. liraglutide: One-year weight loss efficacy in obesity and type 2 diabetes". News-Medical. 17 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Semaglutide-vs-liraglutide-One-year-weight-loss-efficacy-in-obesity-and-type-2-diabetes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Semaglutide vs. liraglutide: One-year weight loss efficacy in obesity and type 2 diabetes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Semaglutide-vs-liraglutide-One-year-weight-loss-efficacy-in-obesity-and-type-2-diabetes.aspx. (accessed September 17, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Semaglutide vs. liraglutide: One-year weight loss efficacy in obesity and type 2 diabetes. News-Medical, viewed 17 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240917/Semaglutide-vs-liraglutide-One-year-weight-loss-efficacy-in-obesity-and-type-2-diabetes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Systemic glucocorticoid use doubles risk of developing diabetes
Study reveals how SARS-CoV-2 triggers diabetes by destroying pancreatic cells
New AI technology uses voice analysis to detect undiagnosed type 2 diabetes
Night owls have higher BMI, larger waists and face higher risk of type 2 diabetes
Common diabetes medication slows growth of precancerous esophageal cells, study shows
Eating fruit, oats and rye in childhood may increase type 1 diabetes risk
Endurance exercise transforms fat tissue and boosts metabolic health in adults with obesity
Semaglutide and tirzepatide significantly improve weight loss and glycemic control in type 1 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Once-a-day oral weight loss drug shows promising results in reducing body weight