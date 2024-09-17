Study uncovers ancestry-specific genetic links to multiple sclerosis risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ECTRIMS 2024Sep 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A landmark study has uncovered novel ancestry-specific genetic variants linked to multiple sclerosis (MS), offering new insights that could reshape treatment approaches for diverse populations affected by the disease. The research, presented today at ECTRIMS 2024, is the result of efforts by the Alliance for Research in Hispanic MS (ARHMS) Consortium and is the first large-scale study to identify ancestry-specific genetic effects for MS risk.

In a comprehensive analysis of over 7,000 individuals from self-reported Hispanic (n=4,313; 2,201 MS, 2,112 controls) and African American (n=3,085; 1,584 MS, 1,501 controls) backgrounds, researchers discovered key genetic loci associated with MS risk. The findings highlight the potential of ancestry-informed genetic studies to uncover previously unidentified risk factors for MS and to improve the precision of fine-mapping efforts across different racial and ethnic groups.

A novel genetic locus was identified on chromosome 13q14.2, specifically within African haplotypes (genetic signatures). The variant, rs3803245, is located in a region of the chromosome that is highly open to certain proteins in T-cells, suggesting this region may serve as a regulatory area in T-cells, which are crucial in the pathology of MS.

On chromosome 1p35.2, the research identified two distinct genetic variants associated with MS risk – one specific to Native American haplotypes and the other to European haplotypes. The Native American variant, rs145088108, significantly increases the risk of MS in Hispanics and African Americans (OR=2.05), compared to the European variant, rs10914539 (OR=1.37) (European cohort = 15,000 MS and 27,000 controls).

The variant found in Native American genetic signatures changes the structure of a protein, which might explain why it is more strongly linked to MS risk. In contrast, the variant found in European genetic signatures is in a non-coding part of the gene, making it less clear how it contributes to the disease."

Dr. McCauley, Professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and leader of the study

Through a trans-ethnic meta-analysis, the researchers achieved high-resolution fine-mapping of seven previously identified MS risk loci. Dr. McCauley furthers, "The variants identified within these loci could pave the way for new targeted treatments for MS, some of which may be population-specific. Refining the focus on these regions is highly valuable, and with further replication there is potential for discovering new drug targets in the future."

"While we anticipated some level of genetic diversity, the identification of African and Native American-specific alleles influencing MS risk is both exciting and encouraging. As our cohort grows, we expect to discover even more ancestry-specific alleles that could be critical for understanding phenotypic diversity and addressing health disparities in MS. We are extremely grateful to our study participants and their families for participating in this important research and we encourage additional patients from underrepresented populations to join our efforts."

Related Stories

The study also highlights the importance of considering gene-environment interactions in future research. While the identified variants were largely population-specific, the researchers emphasised the need to explore how environmental and lifestyle factors might interact with these and other genetic variants to influence MS risk. This is especially relevant in diverse populations with varying socioeconomic backgrounds and diets.

Moving forward, Dr. McCauley and colleagues of the ARHMS Consortium plan to conduct functional studies to determine the causal pathways associated with the fine-mapped variants, and to expand their cohorts to discover additional ancestry-specific variants.

Source:

ECTRIMS 2024

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Addressing the challenges of polycystic kidney disease
Sickle cell trait increases risk of blood clots across diverse ancestries
Genetic testing: A game-changer for healthcare
Good heart health during early pregnancy may reduce genetic risk of preeclampsia and hypertension
Scripps Research develops breakthrough technique for adding unique amino acids to proteins
Rethinking cognitive deficits and schizophrenia risk through genetic insights
New protocol explores the combination of aerobic exercise and cognitive rehabilitation for MS patients
New chemical modification reduces off-target effects in siRNA drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New consortium tackles genetic origins of neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders