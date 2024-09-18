Innovative digital tools aid cancer patients during treatment

Caring for cancer patients, particularly those with breast cancer, is in focus in several research projects at the University of Borås, Sweden. The projects aim to develop digital tools to assist patients and nursing students.

One project available in the App Store in Swedish called ´Min strålbehandling´ in Swedish (in English My Radiotherapy), is aimed at cancer patients who can ask questions and get answers from a virtual nurse about radiotherapy. Also in development is the possibility of taking a virtual tour of the radiotherapy facilities in Gothenburg and Borås via a VR solution, virtual reality.



Another project is the DIBH-App, which will be used for training in deep breathing techniques before upcoming radiotherapy for left-sided breast cancer. This project involves a mobile app along with a sensor band around the chest to practice at home how to breathe and hold one's breath to reduce the risk of radiotherapy affecting the heart.

AI project for extensive training in difficult conversations in palliative care

Together with ICT educators at the University of Borås, an AI tool is currently being developed for nursing students at various levels to train in existential conversations in palliative care. Various simulation scenarios with avatars using AI and ChatGPT are created. The program provides students with extensive training, where they can ask questions to a fictional patient or relative who can then give different kinds of responses.



The projects are lead by Maria Brovall, Professor of Nursing Science in the research field The human perspective in care at the University of Borås, Sweden.