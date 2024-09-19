New tool spots drug-resistant bacteria before treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka UniversitySep 19 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Penicillin was hailed as "the silver bullet" when it was discovered, as it had the unprecedented quality of being able to kill disease-causing bacteria without harming the human body. Since then, a multitude of other antibiotics have been developed that specifically target a wide range of bacteria; but the more often they are used, the greater the risk that antibiotic-resistant strains will arise.

In a study recently published in Frontiers in Microbiology, researchers from Osaka University have revealed that bacteria exhibit characteristic shape differences when they are resistant to drug treatment.

Antibiotic resistance is a major public health problem worldwide, as it means that we have fewer and fewer options for treating bacterial infections. Identifying antibiotic-resistant bacteria quickly is important for ensuring that patients receive effective treatment; but the most readily available method for doing this involves several days of growing the bacteria in a lab and treating them with drugs to see how they respond.

"There is some evidence that antibiotic resistance reveals itself in other ways; for example, the morphology of Gram-negative rod-shaped bacteria changes when they are exposed to antibiotics," says lead author of the study Miki Ikebe.

We were interested in determining whether this feature could be used to detect antibiotic resistance without actually treating the bacteria with antibiotics."

Miki Ikebe, Osaka University

To do this, the researchers exposed Escherichia coli to fixed concentrations of different antibiotics, prompting them to develop antibiotic resistance. They then removed the antibiotic treatment and used machine learning to assess the shapes, sizes, and other physical features of the bacteria based on microscope images.

"The results were very clear," explains Kunihiko Nishino, senior author. "The antibiotic-resistant strains were fatter or shorter than their parental strains, especially those that were resistant to quinolone and β-lactams."

Related Stories

Next, the researchers explored the genetic makeup of the antibiotic-resistant bacteria to see whether there was any connection between bacterial shape and antibiotic resistance. The results showed that genes related to energy metabolism and antibiotic resistance were indeed associated with the shape changes that were observed in the antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

"Our findings show that drug-resistant bacteria can be identified from microscope images, in the absence of antibiotics, using machine learning," says Ikebe.

Given that the bacteria that were resistant to quinolone, β-lactams, and chloramphenicol all exhibited similar shapes and sizes, it seems likely that the same genetic mechanism is responsible for antibiotic resistance in all of these strains. In the future, a machine learning tool could be used to rapidly assess samples taken from patients to help prescribe the right drug to treat their infection.

Source:

Osaka University

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Soil pH and toxicity influence microbial community composition in new study
New study links gut bacteria to thiamine's role in reducing fatigue in IBD patients
The Key Role of iPSC-Derived Microglia in Research and Drug Discovery
Disrupted glucose transport in oligodendrocytes linked to myelin thinning and aging in new research
Air pollution spikes drive unnecessary antibiotic use, fueling resistance
Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
Harnessing bacteriophages as targeted treatments for drug-resistant bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Studies reveal how repeated antibiotic use damages gut mucus barrier