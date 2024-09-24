PRP intraovarian injection improves the number and quality of blastocysts in mouse models

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science), Volume 16, Issue 17 on September 13, 2024, entitled, "Intraovarian PRP injection improves oocyte quality and early embryo development in mouse models of chemotherapy-induced diminished ovarian reserve."

Ovarian aging leads to a gradual decline in both the quantity and quality of oocytes, impacting fertility. Over the past two decades, more individuals have sought fertility treatments due to delayed childbearing, contributing to diminished ovarian reserves. Recently, intraovarian injection of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) has emerged as a promising treatment for patients diagnosed with poor ovarian reserve (POR) or premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), showing positive and encouraging outcomes.

In this paper, researchers Mauro Cozzolino, Yagmur Ergun, Denis A. Seli, and Sonia Herraiz from IVIRMA Global Research Alliance, IVI Foundation -IIS la Fe, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences and IVIRMA Roma first induced POR and POI ovarian phenotypes in CD1 mice, followed by PRP or sham intraovarian injection.

The authors demonstrated that PRP intraovarian injection can improve the number and quality of blastocysts in POI mouse ovaries damaged by high doses of chemotherapy. They also aimed to characterize the protein content of PRP and investigated whether PRP improves reproductive function in different mouse strains with chemotherapy-induced POR and POI.

"Altogether, our findings suggest a possible effect of the local injection of PRP on blastocyst formation and quality."