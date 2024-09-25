Drug-free nasal spray demonstrates effectiveness in blocking viral and bacterial infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Brigham and Women's HospitalSep 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers from the Brigham detail how the spray they created may offer broad-spectrum protection from respiratory infections by COVID-19, influenza, everyday cold viruses, and pneumonia-causing bacteria

A new study details how a nasal spray formulated by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, may work to protect against viral and bacterial respiratory infections. Based on their preclinical studies, the researchers say the broad-spectrum nasal spray is long-lasting, safe, and, if validated in humans, could play a key role in reducing respiratory diseases and safeguarding public health against new threats. Their results are published in the journal Advanced Materials.

The COVID pandemic showed us what respiratory pathogens can do to humanity in a very short time. That threat hasn't gone away. Not only do we have the flu to deal with seasonally, but we now have COVID, too."

Jeffrey Karp, PhD, Distinguished Chair, Anesthesiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Influenza and COVID-19 infections cause thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of cases of severe disease every year. Milder infections cause significant discomfort, resulting in missed work or school.

Vaccines against these viruses can be beneficial, but they're imperfect. Vaccinated people still get infected and spread the infection to others. Masks are also helpful but aren't perfect, either -; they can leak, and many people wear them improperly or choose not to wear them at all.

"We need new, additional ways to protect ourselves and reduce the transmission of the disease," Karp said.

Most viruses enter our system through the nose. When we catch an airborne infection like the flu and COVID, we breathe out tiny droplets of fluids that contain the pathogen. Healthy people around us breathe in these pathogen-containing droplets, which attach inside their nose and infect the cells that line the nasal passageways. The pathogen replicates and can be released back into the air when an individual who is sick, whether they know it or not, sneezes, coughs, laughs, sings, or even just breathes.

Related Stories

The new study details the research team's efforts to create a nasal spray to defend against airborne respiratory illness. "The spray, called Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray (PCANS) in the paper, was developed using ingredients from the FDA's Inactive Ingredient Database (IID), which have been previously used in approved nasal sprays, or from the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) list of the FDA," said co-senior author Nitin Joshi, PhD, an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "We developed a drug-free formulation using these compounds to block germs in three ways -; PCANS forms a gel-like matrix that traps respiratory droplets, immobilizes the germs, and effectively neutralizes them, preventing infection."

The researchers did the experiments detailed in the study under laboratory settings. They have not studied PCANS directly in humans. The researchers developed the formulation and studied its ability to capture respiratory droplets in a 3D-printed replica of a human nose. They showed that when sprayed in the nasal cavity replica, PCANS captured twice as many droplets as mucus alone. 

"PCANS forms a gel, increasing its mechanical strength by a hundred times, forming a solid barrier," said primary author John Joseph, PhD, a former postdoctoral fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "It blocked and neutralized almost 100% of all viruses and bacteria we tested, including Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV, adenovirus, K Pneumonia and more."

Experiments in mice showed that a single dose of the PCANS nasal spray could effectively block infection from an influenza virus (PR8) at 25 times the lethal dose. Virus levels in the lungs were reduced by >99.99%, and the inflammatory cells and cytokines in the lungs of PCANS-treated animals were normal.

"The formulation's ability to inactivate a broad spectrum of pathogens, including the deadly PR8 influenza virus, demonstrates its high effectiveness," said co-senior author Yohannes Tesfaigzi, PhD, AstraZeneca Professor of Medicine in the Field of Respiratory and Inflammatory Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "In a rigorous mouse model study, prophylactic treatment with PCANS demonstrated exceptional efficacy, with treated mice exhibiting complete protection, while the untreated group showed no such benefit."

While the study's limitations include the lack of human studies of PCANS, it provides a strong foundation for future research to explore the full potential of PCANS in a broader context. The researchers are exploring whether PCANS can also block allergens, opening a potential new avenue for allergy relief.

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Joseph, J., et al. (2024) Toward a Radically Simple Multi-Modal Nasal Spray for Preventing Respiratory Infections. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202406348.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Saliva test outperforms blood test in indicating the severity of recurrent respiratory infections in children
Study uncovers OLAH as key driver of fatal respiratory disease
Study links e-cigarette use to increased respiratory symptoms
Breath analysis promises rapid diagnosis of lower respiratory infections
Preclinical blood test could predict severe respiratory conditions
Novel nasal spray shows promise in preventing respiratory infections
​​​​​​​Rice and Baylor receive $2.8 million to suppress inflammation and lung damage in ARDS patients
Upper respiratory microbiome shows age, sex, and lifestyle impacts, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study links air pollution and limited green spaces to higher respiratory hospitalization risk