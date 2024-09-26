High rate of iron deficiency among pregnant women in Ireland revealed

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University College CorkSep 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Four out of five pregnant women in Ireland are iron deficient by their third trimester, a University College Cork (UCC) study reveals. Researchers at the Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health (INFANT) and School of Food and Nutritional Sciences in UCC have shown that over 80% of women are iron deficient by their third trimester. 

The findings raise concerns as the participants in the study were a low-risk and generally healthy cohort. Iron deficiency during pregnancy is linked to increased risks of complications for both mother and child, including neurodevelopmental challenges for the baby. 

This study is the largest of its kind globally and was conducted in collaboration with the University of Minnesota and the Masonic Institute of the Developing Brain. Led by UCC's Dr Elaine McCarthy, the study was published in the prestigious American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. 

The study analysed data collected from 641 women in Ireland who were pregnant with their first baby and had a successful delivery. Blood samples were taken from the women throughout pregnancy, at 15, 20 and 33 weeks to determine iron status. "In Cork, which is a high-resource setting," the authors found that "iron deficiency defined by a variety of markers was very common during pregnancy, despite the mothers being generally healthy." Interestingly, despite these high rates of iron deficiency, none of the study participants were anemic in the first trimester. In particular, the authors noted that "our cohort had higher rates of deficiency in the third trimester than even some low-resource settings." 

In this study, almost three-quarters of the participants took an iron-containing supplement that contained the Irish/European recommended daily iron allowance of 15-17mg. The authors did note that "iron-containing supplements (mainly multivitamins) taken pre/early pregnancy were associated with a reduced risk of iron deficiency throughout pregnancy, including the third trimester." The study did not have information on maternal diet, so it was not possible to investigate other dietary or lifestyle practices that were protective. 

Lead researcher, Dr. Elaine McCarthy from UCC's INFANT Research Centre and the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, explains the significance of the results: 

"Iron deficiency is the most common micronutrient deficiency in the world, but it has often been thought of as mainly a problem in low-resource settings. Our research clearly illustrates that iron deficiency is extremely common amongst pregnant women, even in a generally healthy population, such as this cohort in Ireland, with greater than 80% of women iron deficient in their third trimester." 

A national health concern 

Routine screening for iron deficiency during pregnancy is not common in Ireland or further afield and Dr. McCarthy emphasizes the need for a shift in healthcare practices: 

Related Stories

"Our findings highlight the importance of screening to identify the women at the greatest risk of iron deficiency early in their pregnancy. In addition to this, we need to support and educate pregnant women around the importance of iron in their diets, something which we at UCC and colleagues in Cork University Maternity Hospital and the Ireland South Women and Infants Directorate are working on. We have a patient resource on iron during pregnancy launching in the coming months." 

Impact on Irish families 

Iron deficiency is associated with a higher risk of complications for both mother and child and can have long-term consequences on the child's brain development, affecting cognition, behaviour and motor skills. Previous research from the team at UCC has shown that iron deficiency in early life is associated with behavioural problems at 5 years of age. This research highlights the value and urgent need for strategies to identify women at risk of iron deficiency during pregnancy. Such strategies can play a crucial role in reducing these health risks, benefiting families for generations to come, the researchers state.

Call for policy changes 

Co-author Prof Michael Georgieff of the University of Minnesota echoes the call for urgent action: 

"This data strongly supports a global policy that includes a systematic method of screening all women for iron status in early pregnancy with the goal of treating those that are frankly deficient or are below a threshold of sufficiency that will lead to deficiency during pregnancy. Part of medical practice has always been identifying nutritional deficiencies and addressing them. This study illustrates how incredibly common iron deficiency is in pregnant women even in the healthiest of populations and it is well documented that the rates are higher in less-well-resourced and unhealthier populations.

With iron needs increasing nearly tenfold during pregnancy, expectant mothers are urged to focus on increasing the amount of iron in their diets. Iron is found in different foods including red meats like beef and lamb, green leafy vegetables, beans, nuts and dried fruit. However, while reminding women that the heme iron from animal sources is more easily absorbed than the non-heme iron found in plant-based sources, a wide-range of iron-rich food from both sources is important, when possible. 

This research was funded through the European Union FP7 Framework and supported by the Health Research Board. 

Source:

University College Cork

Journal reference:

McCarthy, E. K., et al. (2024) Longitudinal evaluation of iron status during pregnancy: a prospective cohort study in a high-resource setting. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajcnut.2024.08.010.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New evidence connects ultra-processed foods to rising diabetes rates
Liraglutide activates key brain circuits to trigger weight loss in obesity
Brain scans reveal link between SSRI use and cognitive function
COVID-19 causes lasting cognitive impairment tied to brain injury markers
Cellular sludge around hunger neurons linked to worsening diabetes and obesity
Study finds thousands of food-contact chemicals in humans, raising safety concerns
Vitamin D during pregnancy boosts childhood bone health for years, study shows
Study helps explain why having ApoE4 increases risk of neurodegeneration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Calcium channel blockers show potential to restore cerebral blood flow in Alzheimer's disease