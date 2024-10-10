COVID-19 testing and variants more prevalent in minority communities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of DelawareOct 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

More than four years after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the world to come to a standstill, lessons in pandemic response are still being learned. What we know: the global pandemic disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups across the U.S., with Black and Hispanic individuals being three to four times more likely to die from COVID compared to white individuals. 

Daniel Harris, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology in the University of Delaware's College of Health Sciences (CHS), took a deep dive into rarely obtained COVID-19 testing data. Harris led a team of investigators that included Walgreens and primary investigator Vincent Mor, professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University, on a $1.9 million National Institute on Aging grant to examine the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on population health. 

Harris and co-authors assessed 18 million COVID tests for racial and ethnic disparities in testing access and used whole genome sequencing to identify differences in novel variants of concern. Their research was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

The cross-sectional study of free COVID tests from May 2021 through February 2022 found that non-white individuals were more likely to test positive for COVID-19. 

"Racial and ethnic differences in COVID-19 positivity can be attributed to several factors, many of which are rooted or stem from systemic racism," said Harris.

Racial differences in housing, density, job type, accessibility of healthcare services, and medical trust and mistrust contribute to COVID-19 inequities."

Daniel Harris, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, University of Delaware

He also attributed the finding to social risk exposure and community-level factors. 

"Communities with larger populations of Black and Hispanic individuals show greater transmission, which increases one's absolute risk of infection at the individual level," Harris said. 

Related Stories

The study's authors did not measure whether individuals seeking testing were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Harris and coauthors also used genome sequencing on a subset of positive tests to explore differences in who was more likely to test positive for novel variants of concern like alpha, delta, and omicron. They found the omicron variant was more prevalent in racial and ethnic minority groups during its emergence, especially in urban settings. 

"When members of marginalized communities get infected with novel variants of a virus, they bear the brunt of any potential differences in morbidity and mortality that result from the virus changing over time," said Harris. "If a new variant is more severe or transmissible, they are the first to experience it."

Walgreens and other pharmacies served as key players during the pandemic response to increase access to testing among vulnerable populations. That showed in the test results.

"The proportion of tests that were done roughly matched U.S. demographic statistics among Black, white, and Hispanic people, which gives us insight that those programs successfully accessed those populations."

However, there's a caveat. 

"If non-white people experienced a greater disease burden, we expected to see them overrepresented in the testing data," said Harris. "If that population is more likely to get sick, we should see more of them getting tested. A lack of representation implies continued inequities in testing access and use." 

Harris hopes to see more academic-private partnerships like this in the interest of public health.

"Leveraging health administrative databases that collect data in real-time is useful to public health surveillance and should be more widely accessible," he said. "But accessing these data is expensive, and privacy barriers are also in play." 

However, research like this demonstrates that these types of analyses are possible.

"These data tell us important things about population health, and these mechanisms can be built into future pandemic response," he said. "U.S. data infrastructure needs a massive overhaul; there are a lot of gaps, and that's something we haven't fully learned as a public health community, and it hurts our response to pandemics." 

Source:

University of Delaware

Journal reference:

Singh, T., et al. (2024) Health equity in COVID-19 testing among patients of a large national pharmacy chain. Frontiers in Public Health. doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2024.1422914.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Depression and anxiety diagnoses in youth spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic
Telemedicine enhances care quality and physician satisfaction
New insights into family adaptation in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic
Internet searches predict ADHD medication prescriptions during COVID-19
US study uncovers antiviral resistance in swine-origin influenza, urging enhanced pandemic surveillance
Rise in SUID and SIDS during COVID-19 pandemic linked to respiratory viruses
COVID-19 pandemic reduced sexual partners and activity in the U.S.
Thousands could have been saved during the pandemic with expanded use of convalescent plasma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Progress made in negotiations for global pandemic prevention agreement