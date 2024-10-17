New Initiative To Fuel Neuroscience And Aging Research

Demonstrating its commitment to excellence as a member of the Association of American Universities and number one in the state for National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, the University of Miami has pledged to invest more than $30 million to bolster basic science research that will target neuroscience and aging, some of the most complex conditions confronting the United States population, including in South Florida. 

The investment over the next five years will create a new program in computational biology within the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and build collaborations across multiple University departments and institutes, including the Department of Psychology, the Frost Institute for Chemistry and Molecular Science, and the Frost Institute for Data Science and Computing. 

University of Miami CEO and acting president Joe Echevarria views the University's investment in basic science research as an example of mission fulfillment for the University, which resulted from teamwork across its schools and colleges initiated this summer. 

Our focus is on delivering world-class education, research, and patient care. This investment, which is essential to progress on all three of those fronts, will ultimately benefit the population we serve-;patients, students, and the wider community." 

Joe Echevarria, University of Miami CEO and acting president

While translational medicine, the providence of many academic health institutions, works to "translate" discoveries from basic science research into clinical applications, basic science research makes those fundamental discoveries. An increased focus on basic science research at the University of Miami increases the potential of findings that revolutionize science, shape the future of clinical interventions, and provide unique opportunities for students pursuing careers in science and the healing professions. 

"This investment, involving critical study in the areas of neuroscience and aging, exemplifies the University of Miami's long-term commitment to impactful research that benefits society," said Guillermo "Willy" Prado, interim executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. 

The Miller School anticipates that the funding will help attract scientific luminaries in neuroscience and aging and more effectively fulfill its mission of delivering high-quality patient-centered care. 

"We're investing in fundamental research in neuroscience and aging because that's an area where we can truly be distinctive and impactful," said Dr. Henri Ford, dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School. 

"In part this is because of the location of Miami at the gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean," said Ford. "And in part it's because of the unique population we have here and the opportunity to translate fundamental discoveries into interventions that can be applicable to a diverse group of people, an advantage that most other institutions don't enjoy to the same extent we do." 

Computational biology has emerged as a key area that would help advance neuroscience and aging research at the Miller School. Used to simulate and model biological systems, computational biology is a funding priority for the NIH. The program will advance neuroscience and aging research at the University by providing insight into the biological properties of proteins and cells that play a role in aging and neurogenerative disorders. 

"This investment in basic sciences will elevate our institution, promoting team science and fundamental discoveries that can someday improve the health of our community," said Dr. Stephen Nimer, executive dean for research at the Miller School and director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. 

Investing in an advanced computation infrastructure and scientific expertise will help University researchers create models from biological, genomic, and clinical findings. These models can be used to predict disease risk, aid in drug discovery, and tailor patient treatments. In fact, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded recently to researchers who are using computational biology to define protein structure and advance drug discovery, among other benefits. 

"The benefits of this investment are unlimited. With luminaries at the helm, we will develop robust programs that initiate discoveries," said Ford. "Those discoveries will then attract companies that want to invest and fund clinical trials that save lives-;all while we are attracting more talent and teaching the next generation of scientists to carry this work forward."

University of Miami

