ECOG-ACRIN and Caris Life Sciences launch collaborative cancer research initiative

ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) and Caris Life Sciences®(Caris) announced today a multi-year research collaboration wherein Caris is pairing its highly sophisticated and comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms with ECOG-ACRIN's immense research capabilities. The first project is underway and leverages the tumor tissue samples from the Trial Assigning Individualized Options for Treatment (Rx) or TAILORx, breast cancer clinical trial. TAILORx is one of the world's largest breast cancer research resources. The TAILORx trial and its associated biospecimen collections and biobanking was supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and the trial was designed and led by ECOG-ACRIN Group with participation of all the NCI Cooperative Groups

The TAILORx project will explore early-stage breast cancer, where the risk of recurrence is a primary concern for many people. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer remains the most common cancer overall, with approximately 310,720 new cases in the United States annually. Approximately 60% of these new cases are in the early stage (no spread to surrounding lymph nodes). While there has been an overall 42% decline in breast cancer deaths over the last 30 years-;due to increased use of mammograms, earlier diagnoses, and more effective treatments-;there is a persistent mortality gap between minority patients and white patients. A TAILORx analysis published in JAMA Surgery is the first to show that racial and ethnic differences in locoregional breast cancer recurrence patterns are prevalent even in a clinical trial population with similar access to care.

"Our collaboration with Caris has deep roots, aligned interests, and a commitment to develop the best science in the service of early detection and treatment of cancer," said Peter J. O'Dwyer, MD, Group Co-Chair of ECOG-ACRIN. "The promise of the joint effort is to provide broad availability of cutting-edge options for cancer patients in their communities."

I'm excited to build on the trial's initial findings which prevented millions of women with early breast cancer from having to endure toxic treatments, to continue discerning valuable insights related to long term recurrence risk and to identify even more women who may benefit from more efficient treatment options. It is truly a full circle moment for me, as I've been involved with this landmark biomarker trial–the largest ever sponsored by the NCI–during trial development, patient enrollment, findings reporting and now the next phase of research of TAILORx with Caris." George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Caris

As part of the project, Caris will perform comprehensive molecular characterization (whole exome and transcriptome sequencing) on tumor tissues contributed by nearly 10,000 patients with early-stage breast cancer who participated in the TAILORx trial. Participants have been followed for 11 years or more, with planned follow-up for 20 years. Caris will couple its molecular testing with its advanced AI and machine learning algorithms. Data from the project will also be made publicly available after a designated time-period following completion of the research project plan in an appropriate NCI database.

"Given the innovative capabilities offered by Caris, analysis of TAILORx biospecimens with cutting-edge AI approaches provides a great opportunity to discover superior biomarkers for risk stratification, prediction of recurrence and better understanding of racial disparities," said Mitchell D. Schnall, MD, PhD, Group Co-Chair of ECOG-ARIN. "The size and impact of TAILORx makes it a perfect study to lead off this collaboration."

Additionally, ECOG-ACRIN joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA), a global network of leading cancer centers and research consortia that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

"Our shared vision of improving the outcomes of all patients with cancer will nurture this collaborative effort with the ECOG-ACRIN researchers. We aim to achieve common goals in advancing precision medicine and biomarker research in cancer, and to increase treatment options for cancer patients," said Sledge of ECOG-ACRIN joining the Caris POA.