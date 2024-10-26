Taurine supplementation linked to reduced atherosclerotic plaque development

Background and objectives

Previous studies suggest that taurine supplementation may attenuate atherosclerosis by reducing lipid levels. However, energy drinks containing taurine have been shown to increase blood pressure, a key risk factor for atherosclerosis. Thus, the role of taurine in atherosclerosis remains controversial. This study aimed to investigate the effect of taurine on the development of atherosclerotic plaques.

Methods

Plasma taurine levels were measured in 105 patients with varying degrees of coronary heart disease and in 40 healthy individuals using 1,2-13C2-taurine-based ultra-performance liquid chromatography-tandem quadrupole mass spectrometry (UPLC-QQQ-MS/MS). Apolipoprotein E knockout (ApoE−/−) C57BL/6J mice, fed a high-fat diet and subjected to left carotid artery ligation with cannula insertion, received taurine or saline for four consecutive days. Healthy control mice were fed a normal chow diet and underwent a sham operation. Serum taurine levels, lipid indicators, and arterial histology in the individual mice were examined.

Results

Plasma taurine levels were significantly higher in patients with acute myocardial infarction (4.04 ± 0.24 μg/mL) compared to healthy controls (3.52 ± 0.22 μg/mL). Taurine treatment significantly decreased plaque areas in the carotid artery, reduced Masson's Trichrome staining, and lowered the ratio of anti-α-SMA to anti-CD68 staining in ApoE−/− mice. Additionally, taurine treatment increased the levels of matrix metalloproteinase 2 in the cultured vascular endothelial cells in vitro.

Conclusions

These findings suggest that taurine supplementation may reduce both the size and stability of atherosclerotic plaques. Therefore, dietary taurine supplements should be used with caution.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Wei, M.-G., et al. (2024). Taurine Reduces Atherosclerotic Plaque Area and Stability in Mice. Journal of Exploratory Research in Pharmacology. doi.org/10.14218/jerp.2024.00017.

