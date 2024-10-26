Tenofovir amibufenamide does not alter lipid levels in patients with chronic hepatitis B

Background and aims

The effect of tenofovir amibufenamide (TMF) on blood lipid profiles in patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) remains unclear. This study aimed to explore whether TMF affects blood lipids during 48 weeks in patients with CHB.

Methods

A total of 91 patients with CHB undergoing TMF treatment for 48 weeks were divided into two groups: Lipid Normal (n = 42) and Lipid Abnormal (n = 49), based on baseline blood lipid levels. Lipid indices, virological responses, and biochemical indicators were compared between the two groups. Clinical observations were further verified through in vitro experiments.

Results

After an average follow-up of 373 ± 121 days, lipid indices in all 91 patients had not significantly changed compared with baseline (total cholesterol: 4.67 vs. 4.69 mmol/L, P = 0.2499; triglycerides: 1.08 vs. 1.04 mmol/L, P = 0.4457; high-density lipoprotein cholesterol: 1.25 vs. 1.25 mmol/L, P = 0.3063; low-density lipoprotein cholesterol: 3.03 vs. 3.02 mmol/L, P = 0.5765). Subgroup comparisons showed lipid indices remained stable. Among treatment-naïve patients (n = 82), complete viral suppression rates were 23.2%, 59.8%, 70.7%, and 86.6% at four, 12, 24, and 48 weeks, respectively. Cellular experiments revealed that TMF did not promote lipid metabolism in primary hepatocytes and AML12 cells.

Conclusions

Regardless of baseline blood lipid characteristics, 48 weeks of antiviral treatment with TMF in patients with CHB had no significant lipid-raising effect.