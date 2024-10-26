Tenofovir amibufenamide does not alter lipid levels in patients with chronic hepatitis B

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Oct 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Background and aims

The effect of tenofovir amibufenamide (TMF) on blood lipid profiles in patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) remains unclear. This study aimed to explore whether TMF affects blood lipids during 48 weeks in patients with CHB.

Methods

A total of 91 patients with CHB undergoing TMF treatment for 48 weeks were divided into two groups: Lipid Normal (n = 42) and Lipid Abnormal (n = 49), based on baseline blood lipid levels. Lipid indices, virological responses, and biochemical indicators were compared between the two groups. Clinical observations were further verified through in vitro experiments.

Results

After an average follow-up of 373 ± 121 days, lipid indices in all 91 patients had not significantly changed compared with baseline (total cholesterol: 4.67 vs. 4.69 mmol/L, P = 0.2499; triglycerides: 1.08 vs. 1.04 mmol/L, P = 0.4457; high-density lipoprotein cholesterol: 1.25 vs. 1.25 mmol/L, P = 0.3063; low-density lipoprotein cholesterol: 3.03 vs. 3.02 mmol/L, P = 0.5765). Subgroup comparisons showed lipid indices remained stable. Among treatment-naïve patients (n = 82), complete viral suppression rates were 23.2%, 59.8%, 70.7%, and 86.6% at four, 12, 24, and 48 weeks, respectively. Cellular experiments revealed that TMF did not promote lipid metabolism in primary hepatocytes and AML12 cells.

Conclusions

Regardless of baseline blood lipid characteristics, 48 weeks of antiviral treatment with TMF in patients with CHB had no significant lipid-raising effect.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Chen, Y., et al. (2024). Anti-hepatitis B Virus Treatment with Tenofovir Amibufenamide Has No Impact on Blood Lipids: A Real-world, Prospective, 48-week Follow-up Study. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. doi.org/10.14218/jcth.2024.00237.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli reduce blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables
Calcium channel blockers show potential to restore cerebral blood flow in Alzheimer's disease
High-protein diets: How they affect weight, energy, and blood sugar levels
Pasteurization effectively reduces H5N1 virus in milk but further testing is essential
Scientists detect replication-competent Oropouche virus in semen of traveler, sparking transmission fears
Garlic’s antioxidant and nitric oxide boosting effects may help lower blood pressure
Oropouche virus spreads in South America as scientists warn of potential outbreaks in the U.S.
CDC identifies new Oropouche virus cases in U.S. travelers, raising public health concerns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Beer consumption alters red blood cell lipid composition