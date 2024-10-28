EBUS-TBNA proves effective for tumor molecular analysis in lung cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Oct 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Background and objectives

Tumor molecular analysis using next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the standard of care for guiding lung cancer treatment. Endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) is a minimally invasive technique used to sample mediastinal lymph nodes for diagnosing and staging lung cancer. This study aimed to determine if EBUS-TBNA provided adequate tissue samples for NGS.

Methods

We evaluated EBUS-TBNA samples from adult advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients who had both EBUS-TBNA and liquid biopsy samples analyzed by NGS between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2021. Additionally, we compared the results with those from liquid biopsies performed on these patients.

Results

Among the 44 evaluated patients, 43% were male, with a median age of 66 years at diagnosis. Seventy-five percent were smokers, 79.5% were White, 6.8% were Black, and 9.1% were Asian. EBUS-TBNA samples were sufficient for NGS in 95.5% of cases. The median turnaround time for EBUS-TBNA NGS was 38.5 days compared with eight days for NGS in liquid biopsies. Actionable genetic aberrations were detected in 71% of patients.

Conclusions

Our findings demonstrated that EBUS-TBNA provided sufficient tissue for identifying actionable genetic aberrations in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Brice, K., et al. (2024). Molecular Profiling Using Next-generation Sequencing of Sufficient Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration and Liquid Biopsy Samples in Patients with Advanced Lung Cancer. Journal of Clinical and Translational Pathology. doi.org/10.14218/jctp.2024.00021.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New ultrasound test detects 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women
Evaluating the effectiveness of GAAD for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma
Medicaid patients less likely to receive prenatal heart defect diagnoses
Innovative nanoparticle therapy offers hope in fighting prostate cancer
New study offers hope for extending ovarian healthspan and function
Scientists unveil a 3D photoacoustic scanner that speeds up vascular imaging for real-time clinical use
Revolutionary hand-held scanner enhances 3D imaging for early disease diagnosis
AI-powered blood test promises early detection of ovarian cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New ultrasound technology provides effective treatment for urinary stones