Novel framework enhances MRI segmentation using unlabeled data

Researchers from Peking University Third Hospital have developed a novel collaborative framework that integrates various semi-supervised learning techniques to enhance MRI segmentation using unlabeled data. This new approach, published in Health Data Science, leverages advanced deep learning models to significantly improve segmentation accuracy, even when labeled data is scarce.

MRI segmentation plays a crucial role in medical imaging, aiding in the precise partitioning of MR images into different regions or structures. While deep learning-based segmentation methods have demonstrated state-of-the-art performance, they often rely on vast amounts of labeled data, which is expensive and time-consuming to obtain. To address this limitation, Qingyuan He, Associate Chief Technician at Peking University Third Hospital, along with Kun Yan, a research assistant at Peking University, and their colleagues, proposed a semi-supervised approach that exploits unlabeled data through multiple techniques like pseudo-labeling and consistency regularization.

Our framework harnesses the synergy of different semi-supervised learning strategies, optimizing the use of unlabeled data to improve MRI segmentation accuracy. This model achieves high Dice scores of 90.3% and 89.4% on public datasets, demonstrating its potential for practical clinical application."

Qingyuan He, Associate Chief Technician at Peking University Third Hospital

The research introduces a collaborative framework combining pseudo-labeling, consistency regularization, and other semi-supervised learning methods. The method significantly enhances the stability and generalization of MRI segmentation models by ensuring predictions remain consistent across different perturbations and augmentations. The approach was validated using two public MRI datasets (LA and ACDC), achieving Dice scores of 90.3% and 89.4%, respectively, which surpass existing methods.

By testing on datasets like the Left Atrial (LA) and Automated Cardiac Diagnosis Challenge (ACDC), the team's semi-supervised model outperformed traditional supervised models. For instance, with only 10% labeled data, the proposed method achieved comparable results to fully supervised models trained on 100% labeled data. This efficiency highlights the model's ability to maintain high performance even with limited labeled information.

Looking ahead, the researchers plan to expand their exploration of semi-supervised learning techniques, aiming to develop more advanced methods that further reduce the dependence on labeled data for MRI segmentation. "Our ultimate goal is to integrate additional semi-supervised learning strategies to achieve even better results and apply these techniques to a broader range of medical imaging tasks," said Kun Yan.

He, Q., et al. (2024). Exploring Unlabeled Data in Multiple Aspects for Semi-Supervised MRI Segmentation. Health Data Science. doi.org/10.34133/hds.0166.

