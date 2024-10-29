Radioprotective effects of Licochalcone B against radiation-induced cell damage

Background and objectives

Radiation injury poses a serious threat to human health, causing complex and multifaceted damage to cells and tissues. Such injury can be caused by various factors, including nuclear accidents, medical radiation therapy, and space travel. Currently, finding effective treatment methods and drugs to mitigate the harmful effects of radiation injury on the human body is a crucial research direction. This study aimed to explore the protective effects and mechanisms of Licochalcone B (Lico B) on radiation-induced cell damage and radiation-induced mortality in mice.

Methods

HaCaT cells, THP-1 cells, and HAEC cells were irradiated with a 10 Gray (Gy) dose of X-rays, while RAW 264.7 cells were irradiated with a 10 Gy dose of γ-rays. The cells were pre-treated with Lico B for 2 h before irradiation, and samples were collected 2 h after irradiation. Cell proliferation viability, oxidative stress levels, DNA damage, expression levels of inflammatory factors, matrix metalloproteinases, guanylate cyclase, and iron death-related factors were measured. C57BL/6 mice were exposed to total-body irradiation with a dose of 8 Gy or a combined dose of 6 Gy + 8 Gy of γ-rays to induce radiation injury. Lico B was injected intraperitoneally one day before irradiation and then administered for two consecutive days, with continuous observation for 20 days.

Results

Mechanistically, Lico B significantly improved antioxidant levels, reduced DNA damage, and lowered the expression of inflammatory factors in HaCaT, THP-1, HAEC, and RAW 264.7 cells. Therapeutically, Lico B increased cell proliferation capacity and significantly extended the survival time of irradiated mice, demonstrating a strong radioprotective effect.

Conclusions

Lico B exhibits significant radioprotective effects and may serve as a potential radioprotective agent.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Ren, B., et al. (2024). Radioprotective Effects of Licochalcone B: DNA Protection, Cytokine Inhibition, and Antioxidant Boost. Future Integrative Medicine. doi.org/10.14218/fim.2024.00031.

