How calcium and magnesium deficiencies impact cognitive health

Insufficient magnesium and calcium levels may speed up cognitive decline in older adults, with potential insights into preventing memory loss and supporting brain health through nutrient balance.

Study: The Concurrent Association of Magnesium and Calcium Deficiencies with Cognitive Function in Older Hospitalized Adults.

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients explores the role of calcium and magnesium deficiencies in cognitive decline among hospitalized older adults.

The role of calcium and magnesium in brain function

Calcium’s Role in Alzheimer’s: Calcium dysregulation, such as hypercalcemia, has been associated with a heightened risk of Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting a nuanced role of calcium levels in cognitive health that varies depending on serum concentrations​.

Cognitive decline is a typical characteristic feature in older adults that is associated with calcium and magnesium deficiencies.

Magnesium deficiency can lead to impaired mitochondrial adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production and reduced antioxidative capacity, which is needed to prevent oxidative stress. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are also associated with various age-related diseases.

Within the nervous system, magnesium acts as a positive regulator of synaptic plasticity. Magnesium also stabilizes neuronal cell membranes and modulates N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors, which play a vital role in synaptic transmission.

Calcium is associated with learning and memory processes and is, therefore, considered crucial for cognitive functions. It is also essential for neurotransmission and neuronal excitability.

The risk of magnesium and calcium deficiencies increases with age due to reduced dietary intake, impaired absorption, and chronic diseases. Several studies have reported that higher dietary intake of calcium and magnesium is associated with better cognitive performance in older adults.

Study design

The study population comprised 1,220 hospitalized adults 60 years of age and older capable of verbally communicating with others. Serum samples were analyzed for calcium and magnesium levels.

Based on these assessments, study participants were classified as those with normal serum levels of calcium and magnesium, hypomagnesemia, hypocalcemia, or both hypomagnesemia and hypocalcemia.

Cognitive performance was assessed using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Clock-Drawing Test (CDT). The association between serum calcium and magnesium levels and cognitive performance was analyzed after adjusting for potential confounding factors, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and comorbidities.

Important observations

The highest cognitive test scores were observed in participants with normal serum calcium and magnesium levels, followed by participants with hypomagnesemia, hypocalcemia, and both hypomagnesemia and hypocalcemia. Participants with hypocalcemia or both hypocalcemia and hypomagnesemia exhibited significantly lower scores in both cognitive tests than individuals with normal calcium and magnesium levels or hypomagnesemia.

After adjusting for potential confounding factors, the analysis revealed inverse associations between calcium and magnesium deficiencies and cognitive test scores. Overall, the presence of stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and chronic kidney disease was associated with lower cognitive performance, whereas the presence of hypertension and lipid disorders was associated with better cognitive performance.

Age had a significant negative impact on cognitive performance. Comparatively, BMI had a positive association with cognitive performance.

Study significance

Both hypomagnesemia and hypocalcemia are associated with reduced cognitive performance in older adults.

The study participants with dementia, as defined by MMSE scores below 24, exhibited significantly lower serum levels of both calcium and magnesium. Similarly, participants with poor cognitive performance, as determined by CDT scores below five, exhibited substantially lower calcium levels.

Unique U-Shaped Magnesium Relationship: Some studies observed a U-shaped relationship between magnesium levels and cognitive impairment, where both deficiency and excess in magnesium were linked to poor cognitive outcomes, underscoring the need for balanced magnesium levels.

Previous studies investigating magnesium deficiencies in older populations have provided mixed results. Although some studies link high dietary magnesium intake with better cognitive performance, other studies have indicated that both low and high magnesium levels are associated with a greater risk of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.

The association between magnesium levels and cognitive performance could be bidirectional. Hypomagnesemia may lead to poorer cognitive performance; however, impaired cognitive function due to nutritional deficiencies could also contribute to lower magnesium levels.

Previous studies have established a link between hypercalcemia and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, numerous studies have also identified an association between hypocalcemia and poor cognitive performance.

Study participants with hypertension and lipid disorders exhibited higher cognitive performance. The scientists justify these findings by stating that high levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in older adults can be linked to a slower rate of cognitive decline, as these lipids are vital for maintaining cellular integrity in the brain.

Two cognitive tests used in the current study have narrow scoring ranges and may lack sensitivity in detecting subtle cognitive changes. Thus, future studies should incorporate more comprehensive neuropsychological evaluations to better explore the relationship between magnesium and calcium deficiencies and cognitive function.