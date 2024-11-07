New antibiotic-resistant bacteria strain may be spreading across Asia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BirminghamNov 7 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A virulent new strain of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that causes severe disease could be spreading widely across Asia - posing significant challenges to global public health, a new study reveals. 

Researchers discovered the ST164 variant of Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) in a Chinese intensive care unit (ICU) as part of their study into how bundled infection prevention and control (IPC) measures affected the spread of CRAB. 

Over a three-month period in 2021, the experts conducted extensive genomic surveillance, within the ICU in Hangzhou, revealing that 80.9% of the or A. baumannii bacteria found in patients were CRAB, with ST164 accounting for 40.2% of samples. 

Publishing their findings in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Birmingham and Zhejiang University reveal that other hospital wards and transferred patients could be sources of new CRAB strains entering the ICU. 

The study follows the team's previous research at the Hangzhou ICU in 2019, which showed that almost one-third of patients were infected by CRAB. 

Latest research shows one strain type (GC2) among CRAB isolates fell from 99.5% in 2019 to 50.8% in 2021. The remaining population mainly consisted of ST164 isolates that have been evolving since mid-2020 and have twice the levels of measurable resistance to carbapenems that the GC2 strains have. 

Co-author Professor Alan McNally, from the University of Birmingham, commented: "We believe that ST164 is becoming established in ICU settings and may be spreading widely across Asia. While ST164 caused fewer infections than GC2 during the study period, its high levels of antibiotic resistance indicate it needs careful monitoring. 

"CRAB poses a serious risk to hospitalized patients and can cause severe disease including pneumonia, urinary tract infection, bacteremia, meningitis, and soft tissue infections. Ongoing IPC measures are vital for controlling these bacteria's spread within hospitals and further research needed to understand how these strains evolve in hospital environments." 

Related Stories

The research was supported by funding from the Medical Research Council and the National Natural Science Foundation of China. The study involved high-resolution whole-genome sequencing and comparative analysis of CRAB isolates. 

CRAB can persist for prolonged periods on hospital surfaces and medical equipment and colonize patients within 48 hours of admission - facilitated by hospital staff, shared equipment, airflow, and plumbing. Outbreaks of CRAB can require interventions or changes to infrastructure that impose clinical, logistical, and financial burdens. 

Antibiotic-resistant infections are a major threat to global public health. CRAB infections are found worldwide with severely limited treatment options prompting the World Health Organisation to designate CRAB a priority organism for which novel therapeutics are urgently required. 

The health implications of CRAB, especially the ST164 clone, are profound, affecting patient outcomes, healthcare systems, and public health globally. In the absence of new therapeutic agents, effective CRAB IPC strategies are vital if we are to limit the morbidity and mortality caused by the bacteria in hospitals. In addition, our study illustrates the power of genomic surveillance to map the emergence and dissemination of this drug-resistant clone." 

Willem van Schaik, Co-Author, Professor from the University of Birmingham

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Liu, H., et al. (2024). Longitudinal genomics reveals carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii population changes with emergence of highly resistant ST164 clone. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-53817-x.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UZH researchers harness AI to detect antibiotic resistance
Antibiotic for liver disease linked to emergence of antimicrobial resistant superbug
New pathway discovery explains MRSA's high-level antibiotic resistance
New technology uses gold nanorods to sterilize surgical implants
Innovative bacteria-based therapy shows promise against cancer
EURESTOP network aims to tackle antibiotic resistance crisis
Early bedtime boosts children's gut health by increasing beneficial bacteria
Study uncovers how certain E. coli bacteria in the gut promote colon cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bacteriophages unveil auxiliary genes critical for infection