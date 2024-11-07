UCD leads major EU project on extracellular vesicles for biomedical research

A major EU project coordinated from UCD is set to push the frontiers of biomedical research by exploring the transformative potential of extracellular vesicles (EVs). EVs are small particles that act as messengers between cells which could transform early diagnosis and targeted treatments for diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions.

The project, which is coordinated by Professor Breandán Kennedy, is funded through the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) programme under Horizon Europe with a budget of €1,311,000 and will run for 48 months, starting in January 2025.



EVs are released by cells and carry proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids, making them key vehicles for cell-to-cell communication. EVEREST will focus on standardising methods for isolating and characterising these vesicles, facilitating their use in non-invasive diagnostics and personalised therapies to improve the precision and effectiveness of treatments for complex diseases.

EVEREST represents a bold step forward in the quest for innovative medical solutions. By harnessing the power of extracellular vesicles, we hope to pioneer new diagnostics and treatments that can transform lives. I am thrilled to lead this world-class consortium and look forward to the groundbreaking discoveries we will achieve together." Professor Breandán Kennedy

Professor Kennedy is a Fellow of the UCD Conway Institute for Biomolecular and Biomedical Research, which will provide state-of-the-art research facilities and expert guidance in the field of biomedical innovation. Also PIs in the consortium are UCD Conway Fellows Associate Professor Gerard Cagney, Director of the Proteomics Core Facility, Associate Professor Alfonso Blanco, Director of the Flow Cytometry Core Technology Unit, and Dr Dimitri Scholz, Director of Biological Imaging.



Commenting on the project launch, Director of the UCD Conway Institute Professor Helen Roche said: "The UCD Conway Institute is delighted to host EVEREST, Professor Breandán Kennedy's programme focused on EV biology — an exciting initiative, given the key role EVs play in cell-to-cell and inter-organ communication. No doubt, multiple research and innovation staff from diverse backgrounds will gain invaluable experience and training as part of the EVEREST initiative."



In addition, Associate Professor Margaret McGee, UCD School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Science, and Dr Jessica Whelan, Assistant Professor and Head of School, UCD School of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering are PIs on the project.



Principal of UCD College of Science, Professor Jeremy Simpson commented: "I am absolutely thrilled to see the funding of this exciting consortium project led by Professor Kennedy. Extracellular vesicles hold immense promise for a variety of biomedical applications, and the interdisciplinary and international nature of the consortium that he has brought together embodies everything that we continually strive for in the UCD College of Science."



The EVEREST consortium unites top academic and non-academic partners across Europe. Academic members include UCD (Ireland), Trinity College Dublin (Ireland), University of Vigo (Spain), Universidade Nova de Lisboa (Portugal), Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (Luxembourg), Justus-Liebig University Giessen (Germany), South East Technological University (Ireland), Linköping University (Sweden), Comenius University Bratislava (Slovakia), Queen's University Belfast (UK), State Research Institute Centre for Innovative Medicine (Lithuania), and Fundación Progreso y Salud GENYO (Spain).



Non-academic partners include SiriusXT (Ireland), Bioreperia (Sweden), Fox Biosystems (Belgium), Pharmahungary (Hungary), Acousort AB (Sweden), Mursla (UK), Xenopat (Spain), De Rotos y Descosidos (Spain), and Vesiculab Ltd (UK). This multidisciplinary and cross-sector approach enables the project to cover everything from basic research to commercial application, maximising the impact of scientific advances on clinical and societal outcomes.



Professor Breandan Kennedy and project manager Dr Yolanda Alvarez, UCD School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Science, have extensive experience managing European projects, such as CRYSTAL3 and 3D-NEO-NET.



EVEREST is funded under MSCA-Horizon Europe GA101183034.