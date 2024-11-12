Digital health technologies play a transformative role in diabetes management and prevention

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterNov 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Scientists at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along with a colleague from Peking University People's Hospital in China, have been leading a special collection and published an editorial in Frontiers in Endocrinology, emphasizing the transformative role digital health technologies play in diabetes management and prevention.

Highlighting studies that underscore how digital technology innovations enable improved self-management, personalized treatments, and seamless communication between patients and healthcare providers, the editorial was authored by Dr. Gang Hu and Dr. Yun Shen of Pennington Biomedical and Dr. Xiantong Zou of Peking University.

"Digital tools offer unprecedented opportunities to improve patient outcomes through better monitoring, individualized care, and more efficient communication between patients and healthcare providers," the authors wrote.

Digital health tools promise to make diabetes care more accessible, effective, and adaptable to patients' individual needs. Advancements in wearable devices, mobile applications, and telemedicine can support patient self-management, personalize treatment, and improve health outcomes. The editorial addresses key challenges with these technologies, including data privacy and accessibility, and encourages ongoing research and development in this promising field.

"As the field advances, digital health innovations are poised to play an increasingly critical role in the prevention and management of diabetes, paving the way for more efficient and equitable healthcare delivery," the authors concluded.

Dr. Hu is professor and director of the Chronic Disease Epidemiology Laboratory, and Dr. Shen is assistant professor-research in chronic disease epidemiology at Pennington Biomedical. Dr. Zou is attending physician and associate professor at Peking University People's Hospital.

This editorial provides insight into the pivotal role digital technologies are playing in our everyday lives, and especially how these technologies can be used in disease management and treatments. The work being done by Dr. Shen and Dr. Hu here at Pennington Biomedical, in partnership with colleagues across the globe showcases the collaborative mindset of Pennington Biomedical and the commitment we have to advance healthcare through innovative research."

Dr. John Kirwan, executive director of Pennington Biomedical

Source:

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Journal reference:

Shen, Y., et al. (2024). Editorial: Digital technology in the management and prevention of diabetes. Frontiers in Endocrinology. doi.org/10.3389/fendo.2024.1511236.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-based video system may offer quick, no-contact screenings for high blood pressure and diabetes
1950’s sugar rationing policies reduced risks of hypertension and diabetes
Research links self-efficacy to better diabetes management in adolescents
Anti-inflammatory cytokine linked to capillary obstruction and cognitive decline in diabetes
Study finds regular physical activity slows biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients
Mediterranean diet may reduce type-2 diabetes risk in fatty liver patients
AI-READI consortium launches groundbreaking diabetes data study
Lithuanian scientists develop non-invasive device to improve blood circulation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Genetic and environmental drivers shape early type 1 diabetes risk in children