Creativity camp boosts well-being in teens with depression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Minnesota Medical SchoolNov 20 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Published in Child Psychiatry and Human Development, a research team led by the University of Minnesota Medical School found that Creativity Camp, a two-week arts intervention delivered as a day camp, had a positive impact on mental health and well-being in adolescents with depression. 

The idea behind the study is that engaging in the arts offers a pathway for exploring and expanding new ways of thinking, developing insights and sparking self-discovery.

As a clinician, I am deeply aware of the urgent need for new treatment options for teens with depression. The findings in this report are promising, and I hope they will encourage more research investigating whether and how arts-based interventions like Creativity Camp can help adolescents with depression to recover and thrive."

Kathryn Cullen, MD, professor at the U of M Medical School and child and adolescent psychiatrist with M Health Fairview

She is also a member of the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain. 

The research team continues to analyze brain imaging and cognitive data that was collected to evaluate the intervention's neural and cognitive effects. In future work, they also plan to see if their findings can be replicated using an active comparison group and a larger sample. 

Funding was provided by Minnesota Futures through the University of Minnesota Research & Innovation Office, the University of Minnesota Medical School and the University of Minnesota Foundation.

Source:

 University of Minnesota Medical School

Journal reference:

Cullen, K. R., et al. (2024) The Impact of a Creativity Camp Intervention on Depression and Well-Being in Adolescents. Child Psychiatry and Human Development. doi.org/10.1007/s10578-024-01766-3.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study highlights gaps in measuring sexual orientation and mental health risks
Professor Vicki Clifton shares discoveries about placenta's influence on maternal mental health
New insights on the association between genes, gut microbiota, and mental health
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research
Researchers receive CAD 45 million to study new psychosis treatments
New research explores how omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may impact cancer rates
Internet use boosts mental health for older adults worldwide
Study shows benefits of nature for children's mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy