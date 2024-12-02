Women with premature ovarian insufficiency face higher risk of autoimmune diseases

Study highlights significant associations with autoimmune hypothyroidism, vitiligo, and other conditions, while family members show no increased risk

Female doctor talking while explaining medical treatment with digital tablet to patient in the consultation
Study: Autoimmune Disease is Increased in Women with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency. Image Credit: Josep Suria/Shutterstock.com

Autoimmune disease frequently occurs in women with primary ovarian insufficiency (POI). It is postulated that women with POI might be at hereditary risk for autoimmune disease, which has genetic underpinnings.

A recent study in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism examined the association of autoimmune risk among women with POI and their close relatives.

About the study

The current study was population-based, using electronic health records (EHR) from 1995 to 2022. These records were maintained by two healthcare systems serving 85% of Utah residents. The study included 610 women, all with POI, and their first-, second-, and third-degree relatives.

The occurrence of autoimmune disease in this cohort was traced, and the relative risk estimate was calculated by comparing the recorded risk with the population risk for autoimmune disease.

Increased autoimmune risk among women with POI

The study showed that at least 25% of women with POI had one or more autoimmune diseases. In 80% of these cases, the diagnosis was hypothyroidism. A similar percentage had a single autoimmune disorder.

Of the 22% with more than one autoimmune disorder, there were ten or fewer women who had adrenal insufficiency, all of whom had APS type 1 or 2.

The relative risk varied with the specific condition. The risk of autoimmune hypothyroidism was seven times that of the general population, and the risk of psoriasis was fourfold. The relative risks for SLE, adrenal insufficiency, and T1DM were all increased between 4.1 and 4.7 times.

Women with T1DM may have a lower ovarian reserve, perhaps due to poorer blood supply or glycosylation due to hyperglycemia rather than autoimmunity per se.

Related Stories

The odds for RA were 5.6-fold, while celiac disease and vitiligo risks were raised to 15- and 7.6-fold, respectively.

No increased risk in family members

Interestingly, the risk for autoimmune disease was not raised in the family member cohort.

Earlier research has established that certain autoimmune disorders, including T1DM, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis, occur among close relatives. Others, like SLE, do not show this association, perhaps because they are less common. Hence, studies are likely to be underpowered.

Again, autoimmune disease has high heritability, as shown by higher rates of the same autoimmune disorder among identical twins compared to fraternal. However, environmental exposures and variations in sex steroid levels may also play a role in the development of autoimmune disease, while some cases may have been missed. Overlapping genes may further complicate the scenario.

Conclusions

The analysis confirms prior studies showing that multiple autoimmune diseases are more likely among women with POI. The conditions contributing most to this increased risk include autoimmune polyglandular syndrome types 1, 2, 3, and 4 and autoimmune hypothyroidism. However, autoimmune hypothyroidism is not a cause of POI, according to current knowledge.

The authors emphasize that the absence of increased risk for autoimmune disease among family members does not mean that there is no genetic predisposition for autoimmune disease in POI. They suggest that “other factors in addition to shared POI and autoimmune genetic risk play a role in the increased autoimmune disease burden in POI.”

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2024, December 02). Women with premature ovarian insufficiency face higher risk of autoimmune diseases. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 02, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241202/Women-with-premature-ovarian-insufficiency-face-higher-risk-of-autoimmune-diseases.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Women with premature ovarian insufficiency face higher risk of autoimmune diseases". News-Medical. 02 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241202/Women-with-premature-ovarian-insufficiency-face-higher-risk-of-autoimmune-diseases.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Women with premature ovarian insufficiency face higher risk of autoimmune diseases". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241202/Women-with-premature-ovarian-insufficiency-face-higher-risk-of-autoimmune-diseases.aspx. (accessed December 02, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2024. Women with premature ovarian insufficiency face higher risk of autoimmune diseases. News-Medical, viewed 02 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241202/Women-with-premature-ovarian-insufficiency-face-higher-risk-of-autoimmune-diseases.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study identifies DNA collisions driving genetic changes in cancer
How neural and hormonal gut-brain communication shapes metabolism and health
Genetic factors drive early onset and complications of type 2 diabetes in British Asians
Study reveals variability in polygenic risk scores for predicting heart disease
Depression increases chances of experiencing menstrual pain
Minority genetic variation in tuberculosis offers new insights for improving outbreak tracking
Study reveals new genetic explanation for dilated cardiomyopathy
Green tea kombucha could transform your gut and boost your weight-loss journey

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gene variant linked to early miscarriages identified