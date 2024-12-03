Study finds no impact of high vitamin D doses on type 2 diabetes prevention

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Dec 3 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Using significantly higher doses of vitamin D than recommended for five years did not affect the incidence of type 2 diabetes in elderly men and women, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland.

In population studies, low levels of vitamin D in the body have been associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. However, such observational studies cannot directly conclude whether using vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of developing the disease. Experimental studies have shown that the use of significantly higher doses of vitamin D than recommended slightly reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in individuals with impaired glucose metabolism, i.e., those with prediabetes. In contrast, no effects have been observed in individuals without prediabetes. However, the studies with non-prediabetic subjects have used relatively small doses of vitamin D or have been short-term. Until now, there has been no research data on the effects of long-term use of high doses of vitamin D on the risk of type 2 diabetes in individuals without glucose metabolism disorders.

In the Finnish Vitamin D Trial (FIND) conducted at the University of Eastern Finland from 2012 to 2018, 2,495 men aged 60 and older and women aged 65 and older were randomised for five years into either a placebo group or groups receiving either 40 or 80 micrograms of vitamin D3 per day. In the statistical analyses of the now-published sub-study, 224 participants who were already using diabetes medications at the start of the study were excluded. Comprehensive information was collected from the participants on lifestyle, nutrition, diseases, and their risk factors. Data was also obtained from national health registers. About one-fifth were randomly selected for more detailed examinations, and blood samples were taken from them.

During the five years, 105 participants developed type 2 diabetes: 38 in the placebo group, 31 in the group receiving 40 micrograms of vitamin D3 per day, and 36 in the group receiving 80 micrograms of vitamin D3 per day. There was no statistically significant difference in the number of cases between the groups.

In the more closely studied group of 505 participants, the blood calcidiol level, which describes the body's vitamin D status, was on average 75 nmol/l at the start, and only nine percent had a low level, i.e., below 50 nmol/l. After one year, the calcidiol level was on average 100 nmol/l in the group that used 40 micrograms of vitamin D per day and 120 nmol/l in the group that used 80 micrograms of vitamin D per day. There was no significant change in the placebo group. The effects of vitamin D on blood glucose and insulin levels, body mass index, and waist circumference were examined during the first two years of the study, but no differences were observed between the groups.

Related Stories

The findings of the FIND study reinforce the view that the use of higher doses of vitamin D than recommended does not significantly affect the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in individuals without prediabetes and who already have a good vitamin D status. So far, there is no research data on whether high doses of vitamin D can be beneficial in preventing type 2 diabetes in individuals without prediabetes but with vitamin D deficiency.

The study was funded by the Research Council of Finland, the University of Eastern Finland, the Juho Vainio Foundation, the Finnish Foundation for Cardiovascular Research, the Diabetes Research Foundation, the Finnish Cultural Foundation, and the Medicinska Understödsföreningen Liv och Hälsa.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Virtanen, J. K., et al.  (2024) The effect of vitamin D3 supplementation on the incidence of type 2 diabetes in healthy older adults not at high risk for diabetes (FIND): a randomised controlled trial. Diabetologia. doi.org/10.1007/s00125-024-06336-9.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals slower fat gain in babies exposed to gestational diabetes
Tirzepatide cuts diabetes risk by 90% in obese patients, study shows
Expert explores the expanding applications of GLP1 therapies
Revolutionary strategy offers hope for type 1 diabetes treatment
New therapy from UI Health becomes the first FDA-approved treatment for brittle type 1 diabetes
Younger age at type 2 diabetes diagnosis increases mortality risk
Study unlocks the secrets of beta cell regeneration
How genetic traits contribute to earlier diabetes onset and metabolic challenges in South Asians

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds unexpected patterns in insulin needs for type 1 diabetes