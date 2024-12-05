Can AI fix the peer review bottleneck? Top journals weigh in

As AI reshapes the peer review process, top medical journals wrestle with balancing innovation and ethical integrity while redefining standards for the future of scientific publishing.

Study: Use of Artificial Intelligence in Peer Review Among Top 100 Medical Journals. Image Credit: Anastasia Markeeva / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explores attitudes towards the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical journals.

A sudden surge in medical research publishing

A significant increase in medical research publications has put increasing pressure on the peer-reviewing process, which is slowing due to the lack of enough experts to review articles. Repeated reviews of rejected manuscripts have questioned the fairness and efficiency of the existing peer-reviewing system.

Generative AI (GenAI) refers to deep-learning models that are capable of reviewing raw data as their training set to generate new work that is similar to the original data. The application of AI, particularly GenAI, has the potential to accelerate the peer review process; however, the use of AI in publications varies across journals, depending on their existing policies.

As AI continues to advance, it is crucial to perform a comprehensive survey of medical journals’ guidance to understand how AI-assisted peer review is perceived and the reasons behind this conviction.

About the study

The current study obtained relevant data from Scimago.org. It selected the top 100 medical journals to evaluate their guidance on using AI in peer-review processes.

Between June 30, 2024, and August 10, 2024, the websites of the selected journals were searched for AI-related policies. If the journal did not offer detailed AI guidance but provided a link to the publisher’s guidelines, the latter was used as a substitute.

Study findings

Approximately 78% of medical journals provided comprehensive guidance on AI use in their peer review processes. Interestingly, 59% of these journals have strictly prohibited AI use, whereas the remaining 41% of journals allowed its use only if confidentiality was maintained and authorship rights were respected.

Journals with editorial offices in the United States or Europe were more likely to prohibit AI use than internationally based medical journals. Mixed publishers were also associated with a greater tendency to prohibit AI use.

Approximately 91% of the journals that provided guidance on AI use forbade uploading manuscript-related content to AI. However, 32% of these journals allowed restricted AI use with disclosure in review reports.

About 27% and 47% of journals referred to AI tools like large language models and chatbots, respectively. Certain medical journals also provided preferences in AI use; for example, Springer Nature favor limited AI use, whereas Cell Press and Elsevier altogether banned AI use. Many journals were reluctant to use GenAI due to its inherent problems that could lead to biases and confidentiality breaches.

Confidentiality concerns have been attributed as the main reason for not permitting or limiting AI use in medical journals. In the future, a similar study on guidelines provided by low-ranking journals should be performed to assess and compare their AI policies to those described in the current study.

Study interpretation

The current study highlights the critical attitudes of top medical journals towards AI-assisted peer review. For example, journals that permit limited AI use had variable disclosure standards in crucial areas of innovation and reproducibility. However, these journals also fail to provide comprehensive guidance on reference management.

The lack of well-organized and often scattered AI-related guidance makes it difficult for reviewers to access and comply with these standards and contributes to existing confidentiality issues. Therefore, it is important that editors clarify their instructions for future article submissions.

Benefits of AI use in peer review

The survey performed in the current study revealed that many researchers using AI in their work support editorial and review processes that also utilize AI. A higher familiarity with AI and its technical capabilities could improve its use in peer review processes in the future.

The safe and ethical use of AI has the potential to significantly improve innovation, productivity, and high-quality peer reviews. However, the authors warn that AI should never be used to replace human peer review.

Continuous monitoring and regular assessment of AI’s impact are essential for updating guidance, thereby maintaining high-quality peer review.”

Journal reference:
  • Li, Z., Xu, H., Cao, H., et al. (2024). Use of Artificial Intelligence in Peer Review Among Top 100 Medical Journals. JAMA Network Open 7(12):e2448609. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.48609

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, December 05). Can AI fix the peer review bottleneck? Top journals weigh in. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 05, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241205/Can-AI-fix-the-peer-review-bottleneck-Top-journals-weigh-in.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Can AI fix the peer review bottleneck? Top journals weigh in". News-Medical. 05 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241205/Can-AI-fix-the-peer-review-bottleneck-Top-journals-weigh-in.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Can AI fix the peer review bottleneck? Top journals weigh in". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241205/Can-AI-fix-the-peer-review-bottleneck-Top-journals-weigh-in.aspx. (accessed December 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Can AI fix the peer review bottleneck? Top journals weigh in. News-Medical, viewed 05 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241205/Can-AI-fix-the-peer-review-bottleneck-Top-journals-weigh-in.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AI can help tackle urinary tract infections and antimicrobial resistance
AI model combines speech and brain activity to diagnose depression
Antibiotic activity altered by interaction with nanoplastics, new research shows
New AI tool maps millions of CD8+ T cells to advance disease research
Hamilton and Amabel James Center for AI and Human Health launches at Mount Sinai
Heart health benefits soar with regular sleep schedules, research finds
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research
Large language models could help automate functional genomics research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback