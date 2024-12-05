Coral-inspired bone graft could transform treatment for bone defects

Researchers at Swansea University have developed a revolutionary bone graft substitute inspired by coral which not only promotes faster healing but dissolves naturally in the body after the repair is complete.

This groundbreaking research, led by Dr. Zhidao Xia from Swansea University Medical School in collaboration with colleagues from the Faculty of Science and Engineering and several external partners, has been patented and published in the leading journal Bioactive Materials.

Bone defects caused by conditions like fractures, tumors, and non-healing injuries are one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Traditionally, doctors use either a patient's own bone (autograft) or donor bone (allograft) to fill these gaps. However, these methods come with challenges, including a limited supply, the risk of infection and ethical concerns.

By using advanced 3D-printing technology, the team have developed a biomimetic material that mimics the porous structure and chemical composition of coral-converted bone graft substitute, blending perfectly with human bone and offering several incredible benefits:

  • Rapid healing – It helps new bone grow within just 2–4 weeks.
  • Complete integration - The material naturally degrades within 6–12 months after enhanced regeneration, leaving behind only healthy bone.
  • Cost-effective - Unlike natural coral or donor bone, this material is easy to produce in large quantities.

In preclinical in vivo studies, the material showed remarkable results: it fully repaired bone defects within 3–6 months and even triggered the formation of a new layer of strong, healthy cortical bone in 4 weeks.

Most synthetic bone graft substitutes currently on the market can't match the performance of natural bone. They either take too long to dissolve, don't integrate well, or cause side effects like inflammation. This new material overcomes these problems by closely mimicking natural bone in both structure and biological behavior.

Our invention bridges the gap between synthetic substitutes and donor bone. We've shown that it's possible to create a material that is safe, effective, and scalable to meet global demand. This could end the reliance on donor bone and tackle the ethical and supply issues in bone grafting."

Dr. Zhidao Xia from Swansea University Medical School

Innovations like this not only promise to improve patient quality of life but also reduce healthcare costs and provide new opportunities for the biomedical industry.

The Swansea University team is now looking to partner with companies and healthcare organizations to bring this life-changing technology to patients around the world.

The study was carried out by Swansea University, UK; Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China; Xiangyang Central Hospital, China; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA; Oxford Instruments NanoAnalysis, UK; McGill University, Canada; The Open University, UK; the University of Rochester, USA; the University of Oxford, UK, and the University of Sheffield, UK.

Steijvers, E., et al. (2025). Rapid assessment of the osteogenic capacity of hydroxyapatite/aragonite using a murine tibial periosteal ossification model. Bioactive Materials. doi.org/10.1016/j.bioactmat.2024.11.025.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
