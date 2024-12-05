Dupilumab improves symptoms of atopic dermatitis in children with co-existing conditions

Research at National Jewish Health and other institutions has shown that the biologic dupilumab improves signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) in young children whether or not they have another inflammatory condition, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis or food allergies. Dupilumab had previously been shown to be effective in the treatment of atopic dermatitis, but this research is the first to examine the drug's efficacy in children with atopic dermatitis and co-morbid conditions. The study was recently published in the journal Advances in Therapy.

Dupilumab has proven to be an important treatment for pediatric patients suffering from atopic dermatitis. Our recent research was to help us know if the drug would be as effective in patients with both atopic dermatitis and other common atopic diseases that could add to the inflammatory burden." Mark Boguniewicz, MD, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health and lead author on the study

Atopic dermatitis is the most common chronic inflammatory disease of the skin. Skin barrier abnormalities, along with underlying immune dysregulation and altered microbial skin colonization, contribute to the disease process. In some patients, atopic dermatitis is the first manifestation of a progression of atopic diseases, including allergies and asthma, termed the "atopic march." Atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 15% of children who experience persistent difficulty controlling pruritus or itch with associated scratching, further skin barrier damage, secondary skin infections and sleep disturbance.

"With this illness, the quality of life of our patients and their families is negatively impacted, and this takes a toll on school or job performance and social interactions," said Dr. Boguniewicz

For the study, investigators evaluated children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who had been treated with either dupilumab or a placebo. Researchers compared patients who had only atopic dermatitis to those who had atopic dermatitis plus additional "type 2" inflammatory diseases, such as asthma and allergies. Results showed that dupilumab improved atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms in both groups of patients.

"Many children suffer from multiple allergic conditions at the same time, so knowing that dupilumab can be used to safely and effectively treat their atopic dermatitis whether or not they have additional atopic diseases such as asthma or allergies is an important step forward," explained Dr. Boguniewicz.