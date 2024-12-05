Dupilumab improves symptoms of atopic dermatitis in children with co-existing conditions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
National Jewish HealthDec 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Research at National Jewish Health and other institutions has shown that the biologic dupilumab improves signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) in young children whether or not they have another inflammatory condition, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis or food allergies. Dupilumab had previously been shown to be effective in the treatment of atopic dermatitis, but this research is the first to examine the drug's efficacy in children with atopic dermatitis and co-morbid conditions. The study was recently published in the journal Advances in Therapy.

Dupilumab has proven to be an important treatment for pediatric patients suffering from atopic dermatitis. Our recent research was to help us know if the drug would be as effective in patients with both atopic dermatitis and other common atopic diseases that could add to the inflammatory burden."

Mark Boguniewicz, MD, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health and lead author on the study

Atopic dermatitis is the most common chronic inflammatory disease of the skin. Skin barrier abnormalities, along with underlying immune dysregulation and altered microbial skin colonization, contribute to the disease process. In some patients, atopic dermatitis is the first manifestation of a progression of atopic diseases, including allergies and asthma, termed the "atopic march." Atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 15% of children who experience persistent difficulty controlling pruritus or itch with associated scratching, further skin barrier damage, secondary skin infections and sleep disturbance.

"With this illness, the quality of life of our patients and their families is negatively impacted, and this takes a toll on school or job performance and social interactions," said Dr. Boguniewicz

Related Stories

For the study, investigators evaluated children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who had been treated with either dupilumab or a placebo. Researchers compared patients who had only atopic dermatitis to those who had atopic dermatitis plus additional "type 2" inflammatory diseases, such as asthma and allergies. Results showed that dupilumab improved atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms in both groups of patients.

"Many children suffer from multiple allergic conditions at the same time, so knowing that dupilumab can be used to safely and effectively treat their atopic dermatitis whether or not they have additional atopic diseases such as asthma or allergies is an important step forward," explained Dr. Boguniewicz.

Source:

National Jewish Health

Journal reference:

Boguniewicz, M., et al. (2024). Dupilumab is Efficacious in Young Children with Atopic Dermatitis Regardless of Type 2 Comorbidities. Advances in Therapy. doi.org/10.1007/s12325-024-02998-4.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Preschool services key to bridging language gaps for allophone kids
Experts recommend cascade screening over universal lipid screening for familial hypercholesterolemia
Animal characters can play an important role in children's psychological development
Experts identify key strategies to combat tooth decay in young children
Children's National and FDA sign five-year collaboration for pediatric device innovation
Antibiotics prove to be a cheaper and effective option for pediatric appendicitis
Multiomic signatures identified for rapid detection and treatment of high-risk T-ALL
New AI tool maps millions of CD8+ T cells to advance disease research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The silent struggles of color blind students in the UK