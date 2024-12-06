New Marie Skłodowska-Curie Doctoral Network advances AI solutions for Parkinson’s disease

Neurological disorders are now the leading cause of disability worldwide. Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, and case numbers are growing quickly. The disease presents a great challenge for people living with it, caregivers, relatives, and society as a whole. Despite decades of scientific effort, there is still no cure, and diagnoses are often made only in advanced stages of the disease. Emerging artificial intelligence (AI) methods and digital technologies offer new possibilities for improving early and accurate diagnosis and tracking of disease progression. These techniques could help support a better personalized treatment of the disease in the future. For instance, AI-based analysis of voice recordings - already a focus of active research - shows great potential for providing early indications of symptoms that are typical of Parkinson's disease.

Voice biomarkers are just one focus of the new Marie Skłodowska-Curie Doctoral Network, Artificial Intelligence in Parkinson's Disease (AIPD), which was officially launched in Bonn on Friday, November 22, 2024. Starting in October 2025, 14 doctoral candidates will work on groundbreaking methods to improve early detection and treatment strategies for Parkinson's disease. The network offers an interdisciplinary, intersectoral, and international training program designed to prepare participants to become the next generation of successful data scientists within the rapidly growing field of medical AI applications.

"The use of artificial intelligence offers tremendous opportunities to make diagnoses more timely and precise and to develop personalized treatment strategies," emphasized Prof. Dr. Holger Fröhlich, head of the AI & Data Science working group at Fraunhofer SCAI and coordinator of the project, during the AIPD launch event. "Our doctoral researchers will be the data scientists of tomorrow, driving change in medicine through AI and digital innovation." A unique feature of the program is its emphasis on the trustworthiness of AI solutions. To this end, the curriculum includes dedicated research questions and training on the ethical, legal, and regulatory aspects of AI applications in medicine.

The AIPD network brings together leading academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and medical technology enterprises across Europe. In addition to Fraunhofer SCAI, prominent academic partners include the universities of Bonn, Luxembourg, Namur, and Pisa, the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Luxembourg Institute of Health, and the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Ireland. Key industrial partners such as Novo Nordisk, GE Healthcare, petanux, ki:elements and the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg play also a leading role. Extended research stays with industrial partners provide unique interdisciplinary training that bridges academic and industry perspectives.

Applications for the network's 14 doctoral positions are now open. Interested Master's graduates can apply for a range of exciting research projects in AI-driven Parkinson's research. As with all Marie Skłodowska-Curie networks, the mobility rule applies: applicants may only apply to positions in countries where they have not resided or carried out their main activity for more than 12 months in the past 36 months before the recruitment date. The application deadline is February 28, 2025. Detailed information about the application process and a complete overview of all available positions can be found on the official website of the AIPD network.