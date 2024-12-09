Parental food preferences linked to children's restaurant choices

A new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, examines how the food choice values of parents impact their children's eating behaviors in restaurants. The study focuses on low-income families who are regular restaurant-goers and provides insight into how parental choices influence children's meal decisions, with potential implications for public health interventions aimed at promoting healthier restaurant eating habits.

The researchers conducted a cross-sectional survey of 1,146 low-income parents with children aged 2 to 11, using latent class analysis to categorize parents based on their food choice values, such as convenience, taste, and nutrition. This method allowed the researchers to identify distinct patterns in how parents prioritize different aspects of food when making decisions about eating out, providing a more nuanced understanding of their behavior. Data were collected between November 2020 and February 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurant consumption habits were disrupted.



Senior author Megan P. Mueller, PhD, Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Colorado State University, states, "We found distinct parental value systems that influenced children's choices in restaurants, for example, children of parents who prioritized convenience and disliked cooking were significantly less likely to order healthy entrees compared to others."



The study identified three parent groups: hassle-free consumers, indulgent consumers, and multifaceted consumers. Hassle-free consumers, who prioritized convenience and avoided cooking at home, had children who were far less likely to choose healthy meals, such as grilled chicken or seafood, in favor of items like burgers and pizza. Indulgent consumers placed a high value on taste, and while their children made healthier choices more often than the hassle-free group, they still favored indulgent options. Multifaceted consumers, who valued a combination of nutrition, local sourcing, and food safety, visited restaurants the most frequently but were relatively more likely to make more balanced, healthier food choices for their children. However, across all classes children were still less likely to have meals that included healthier entrées, sides, and beverages, which likely reflects the types of foods that are more frequently offered on restaurant menus.



This research underscores the need for tailored restaurant interventions that consider parental food choice values, providing a basis for more effective public health initiatives. Public health campaigns could target specific parent groups by promoting healthier meal options that align with their priorities, such as highlighting the convenience and taste of nutritious meals for hassle-free consumers. For indulgent consumers, restaurants could introduce menu innovations that satisfy taste preferences while reducing calories and unhealthy ingredients. Additionally, multifaceted consumers could benefit from increased access to local, sustainable, and nutritious food options, allowing them to make informed, health-conscious decisions for their children.



Dr. Mueller adds, "These findings highlight the importance of addressing parental stress and food insecurity, as these factors were closely linked to less healthy eating habits in restaurants. Public health strategies targeting parents' experiences and values could be an effective way to promote healthier eating in children."