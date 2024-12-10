Microplastics detected in human blood linked to altered coagulation markers

Research finds microplastics in human blood correlated with lifestyle habits and changes in coagulation markers, emphasizing the need to mitigate exposure and its health risks.

MicroplasticsStudy: Microplastic particles in human blood and their association with coagulation markers. Image Credit: SIVStockStudio/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers investigated the impact of microplastics (MP) on blood coagulation.

Their findings indicate that higher MP concentrations in blood were linked to greater levels of markers of inflammation and coagulation, highlighting the urgent need to reduce microplastic exposure.

Background

Plastics are synthetic polymers derived from oil, gas, or coal and have become widely used because they are affordable, chemically stable, and easy to process. Global plastic production increased from 1.5 million tons to 390 million tons between 1950 and 2021, with usage rising 20 times in the past half-century.

MPs are small plastic particles (less than 5mm) that can come from larger plastics breaking down or being intentionally made small. Humans are exposed to these substances through inhalation, ingestion, and contact with skin, with MPs found in food, water, and everyday products like teabags and food packaging.

MPs have also been found in marine environments since 2004, with fears growing that there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050. Seafood consumption is a possible source of exposure for MPs.

MPs have been detected in human biological samples (including breast milk, lungs, liver, feces, and blood). They may cause physical toxicity, oxidative stress, inflammation, and immune reactions, potentially affecting the cardiovascular system.

Recent studies suggest that MPs in the bloodstream might impact coagulation and cardiovascular health, though research on this is limited.

About the study

In this study, researchers aimed to investigate the presence of MPs in blood and their potential association with coagulation markers and other health indicators. 36 healthy Korean adults aged 20 to 60, excluding those with psychiatric disorders, cancer, and liver disease.

Related Stories

Demographics and plastic-related lifestyle factors such as physical activity, consumption of seafood, and usage of plastic food containers were collected through questionnaires.

Participants’ blood was also collected and analyzed for MP content. The samples were tested for markers of inflammation and coagulation, such as fibrinogen, prothrombin time, and C-reactive protein.

Statistical analysis was used to examine how MP levels and coagulation markers interacted after considering other factors such as lifestyle, age, and sex.

Findings

36 individuals participated in the study, of whom 72% were female. On average, they were 41 years old, and the majority had a post-college or college education and held white-collar jobs. Most were physically inactive, consumed alcohol, and did not smoke.

Researchers found MPs in 32 of the blood samples. The average MP concentration was 4.2 MPs/ml, with 20 to 50 μm MPs being the most common size (75% of samples).

Fragments were more common than fibers (86.1% vs. 36.1%). There was no significant statistical link between the detection of MP and habits such as indoor ventilation, seafood intake, and ready-made meal consumption.

However, higher levels of MPs were found in those who had more than 50% plastic containers in their refrigerators (6.8 MPs/ml compared to 2.4 MPs/ml among those with less than 50%).

Analysis of the blood showed that the group with higher MP levels had significantly prolonged activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) compared to those with low MP levels.

There were also significant correlations between levels of MP and higher levels of fibrinogen (a marker for clotting) and C-reactive protein (a marker for inflammation). Platelet counts showed a marginal difference between low and high MP groups.

Conclusions

This study detected MPs in the blood of 32 out of 36 participants. The average MP concentration was 4.2 particles/ml, and most particles ranged between 20 and 50 μm.

MPs were more common in individuals with higher levels of education and those using more plastic containers in their refrigerators. Additionally, higher MP concentrations were linked to altered blood coagulation, including a prolonged aPTT and positive associations with inflammation markers like C-reactive protein and fibrinogen.

The study also highlighted a potential connection between MPs and cardiovascular risks due to changes in coagulation and inflammation.

Larger MPs might be absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract or introduced iatrogenically. The study found that MPs in blood could influence coagulation pathways, potentially leading to health risks, including cardiovascular diseases.

While the study had limitations, such as a small sample size and potential contamination, it suggests that MPs in blood are a concern, impacting coagulation and inflammation. The findings call for further research to understand the full effects of MP exposure on human health, especially concerning blood clotting and cardiovascular conditions.

Future studies should use more advanced methods to explore these associations further in other settings and populations.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, December 10). Microplastics detected in human blood linked to altered coagulation markers. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 10, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241210/Microplastics-detected-in-human-blood-linked-to-altered-coagulation-markers.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Microplastics detected in human blood linked to altered coagulation markers". News-Medical. 10 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241210/Microplastics-detected-in-human-blood-linked-to-altered-coagulation-markers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Microplastics detected in human blood linked to altered coagulation markers". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241210/Microplastics-detected-in-human-blood-linked-to-altered-coagulation-markers.aspx. (accessed December 10, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Microplastics detected in human blood linked to altered coagulation markers. News-Medical, viewed 10 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241210/Microplastics-detected-in-human-blood-linked-to-altered-coagulation-markers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

GluFormer outperforms existing AI models in predicting blood sugar levels
Eating breakfast later lowers blood sugar spikes in type 2 diabetes patients
Beer consumption alters red blood cell lipid composition
High magnesium levels drive higher mortality in sepsis patients
Garlic’s antioxidant and nitric oxide boosting effects may help lower blood pressure
Calcium channel blockers show potential to restore cerebral blood flow in Alzheimer's disease
Vitamin D may lower blood pressure in older people with obesity
Key kinase involved in cell division linked to abnormal blood vessel growth in genetic disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Elevated blood glucose levels increase early-onset colorectal cancer risk